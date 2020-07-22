Contest offers prizes for young anglers, even if the fish don’t bite

Youth under the age of 16 are able to enter the Freshwater Fisheries Association of BC’s Summer Fishing Challenge for the chance to win prizes, even if they don’t catch any fish. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

This year more British Columbians are discovering the joy of fishing, with young adults in particular causing a surge in the number of fishing licences issued compared with 2019. To encourage even more young anglers to take up the sport in the province’s many rivers, lakes, and streams, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has launched the Summer Fishing Challenge, so that fishers aged 15 and younger can enjoy the sport even more, with rewards just for going fishing.

Those under the age of 16 are not required to purchase a fishing licence, and the first 1,000 youth who record at least five fishing trips — regardless of whether or not they catch anything — are eligible to win a prize from the Society.

“We wanted to celebrate the sport of freshwater fishing, which is a lot more than just catching fish,” says Jessica Yarwood, the Freshwater Fisheries Society’s Outreach Coordinator. “It’s about enjoying the outdoors and visiting special places that are often close to home.

”While everyone loves to catch a fish and most trips start with high hopes, sometimes the fish just don’t bite. But those trips are still memorable, and we wanted to celebrate that.”

To enter, participants merely need to fill out a fishing journal — on paper or online — by recording each fishing trip and taking a photo during that trip. Photos can be of the lake or river scenery, people fishing, or that day’s catch, and can be of multiple trips to the same location or different trips to a variety of locations. Entrants are also required to correctly answer a skill testing question.

While participants do not have to catch anything, youth who catch a fish on each of five different fishing trips can also enter to win a Blue Fox Fishing rod and reel from Luhr Jensen. The rod and reel prize will be awarded to each of the first 200 eligible submissions.

Entrants can download a form to fill out and return it by email, or can fill out the online form. Full contest rules and the fishing journal are posted at https://bit.ly/32AoU12. Entries can be sent via email to LearntoFish@gofishbc.com or submitted using the online form (with photos attached) by Sept. 8, 2020. Parent/guardian consent isrequired.

British Columbia residents under 16 years of age may sport fish in fresh water without any licence or stamp, and are entitled to the legal limit of fish. Anglers 16 and older require a B.C. freshwater fishing licence to sport fish. All anglers are reminded to comply with the B.C. Freshwater Fishing Regulations and practice physical distancing.



