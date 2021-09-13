Controversial anti-vaccine card protest draws smaller numbers to Vancouver streets

A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)
A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)
A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)
A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside of Vancouver City Hall on Monday (Sept. 13).

The protest was planned by the Canadian Frontline Nurses, an organization led by two Ontario nurses currently under investigation by their governing body for spreading anti-vaccine information.

Originally, Monday’s protest was scheduled for Vancouver General Hospital but was moved after strong backlash to last week’s protests, which blocked emergency vehicles and were held at hospitals across B.C.

Federal party leaders, mayors and B.C.’s premier have condemned the hospital protests and both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have both vowed to criminalize protesters who block hospitals or harass health care workers.

Vancouver police said earlier on Monday that while they would respect attendees Charter rights to protest, they would not allow the blocking of emergency vehicles. Officers were on scene at the city hall protest Monday, but did not interfere.

READ MORE: ‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

READ MORE: Anti-vaccine passport protester spits at health-care worker in Nanaimo

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘It’s terrifying’: Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
Next story
Singh and Trudeau promise to crack down on demonstrations outside hospitals

Just Posted

Votes in the upcoming federal election can now be cast at the Elections Canada office on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Voting is open for 2021 federal election, in person and by mail

This bold bruin was snapped on the roof of Sundance Guest Ranch south of Ashcroft on Aug. 23. (Photo credit: Outi Divin)
Do your part in keeping bears in the wild where they belong

Retardant being sprayed in the area of the Tremont Creek wildfire near Barnes Lake, July 2021. The TNRD estimates that more than 160 structures have been lost in the region due to wildfires, and assessments are still ongoing. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Excluding Lytton, more than 160 structures lost to fires in TNRD

While some COVID-19 regulations remain in place in district schools, this school year will see a return to more like normal in classrooms and on buses. (Photo credit: Journal files)
District schools returning to more like normal for the new year