Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

B.C. Coroners Service is seeking help in identifying a man who was found dead on Valdes Island last summer.

According to a press release, the man’s body was found June 23. He was of average build and between 20 and 40 years old, with light-coloured skin. He had short black hair and stood approximately 5-foot-10.

He was wearing green shorts, a red-and-black tartan fleece shirt, a “Donate Life” silicone bracelet and had a number of tattoos, including one on his back, which was the logo of the Kottonmouth Kings, a U.S. hip-hop group. He also had a bullet necklace and a Texas-style belt buckle.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the B.C. Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit at 1-877-660-5077, quoting case number 2018-1023-0072. People can also call Gabriola RCMP at 250-247-8333, quoting case number 2018-377.

