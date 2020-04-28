B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. is moving more slowly than some provinces to reopen business in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it doesn’t have as far to go to find the “new normal,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

At his briefing April 28, Dix said work is proceeding to Premier John Horgan’s announcement in May about restoring some services shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our approach for flattening the curve has been to turn down the volume of our in-person interactions,” Dix said. “In some cases, other jurisdictions have tried to press mute. And this is important that our orders to completely close businesses have been very limited in B.C. Other jurisdictions are making announcements this week to reopen businesses that were never closed in B.C. because of our nuanced response.”

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP
Next story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Just Posted

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Gift card program helps support Love Northern BC businesses

Gift card purchases will provide cash flow for small businesses hit by closures and curtailments

Nearly 400 Cache Creek residents on evacuation alert

Concern grows over rapidly rising water levels in the Bonaparte River

Two dead after collision on Highway 97 outside Clinton

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

Most Read