Coronavirus globe image, date unknown. Photo credit: Stock photo

COVID-19 tests in Ashcroft, 100 Mile can now be booked online

Tests are available for anyone exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms, with results in 48 hours

People across Interior Health (IH) have a new, easier way to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test at all IH Community Collection Centres, including Ashcroft, 100 Mile, Kamloops, Merritt, and Lillooet.

Appointments for COVID-19 tests can now be booked online, by going to the booking tool at www.interiorhealth.ca. Tests can also be booked by phone by calling 1-877-740-7747 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tests are available for those who have been sent for testing by their primary care provider or by Public Health. The tests are also available (for free) for anyone experiencing cold, influenza, or COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or loss of sense of taste or smell. Other, milder, symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting, and red eyes.

Testing is recommended for anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild. Use the BC COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool at https://bc.thrive.health/ to determine if you need further assessment or testing for COVID-19. Please note that you must self-isolate while awaiting your appointment. For more information, see the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) “If You Are Sick” page at https://bit.ly/3envjAD.

COVID-19 test results should be available within 48 hours from the time you were tested. Public health will call you if your test results are positive. Results are also accessible through the following options:

– Text message from BCCDC: Sign up at https://bit.ly/2HTTqLe to get a text directly to your cellphone.

– BCCDC Negative Results line: Call 1-833-707-2792, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days per week. Please wait 48 hours after your test before calling for results.

– MyHealthPortal: Check online at MyHealthPortal (https://bit.ly/325lXob). If you are not enrolled, ask to have your email entered on your patient record during your testing visit, and then click on “Request to enrol” at the link above. For support, call 1-844-870-4756, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MyHealthPortal will indicate your test result or refer you to the BCCDC options above.

For more information about test locations and times, go to https://bit.ly/3jOmocL.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Interior Health
Next story
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Just Posted

Fraser-Nicola BC Liberal Party candidate Jackie Tegart (front row, l) with supporters in Ashcroft on Oct. 23. Tegart has now been confirmed as elected in the riding following the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots. (Photo credit: Facebook)
With all votes counted, Jackie Tegart takes riding by 282 votes

Liberal incumbent prevails after another close Fraser-Nicola election race

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department is looking for a few good men and women to help them provide fire protection for the Village and its environs. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Clinton Volunteer Fire Department looking for new members

Dwindling numbers a concern, and could mean increased home insurance costs

Cache Creek council is now considering the results of a survey asking residents and businesses how they feel about retail cannabis sales and production within the Village. (Photo credit: Journal files)
Cache Creek cannabis survey reveals support for retail, production

Concerns were raised about youth access, public smoking, and the location of retail stores

Packed Christmas hampers ready for delivery in 2017. In 2019 the Community Resource Society delivered a record 182 hampers to area residents, and this year will not be able to accept most donated food items as they have in the past. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Christmas Hampers going ahead with novel fundraising drive

Unable to accept donated food items as in the past, organizers have a new fundraising idea

Hazel Krause (with her sister Bailey peeking out behind) with her Reserve Grand Champion sheep (open class) at this year’s Provincial Winter Fair. (Photo credit: Monty Kinvig)
Ashcroft 4-H club looks for new members to keep tradition going

Club has a long history in the area, and offers many options for members

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 group showing steepest rise in infections

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

Most Read