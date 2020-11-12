COVID-19 tests in Ashcroft, 100 Mile can now be booked online

Tests are available for anyone exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms, with results in 48 hours

People across Interior Health (IH) have a new, easier way to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test at all IH Community Collection Centres, including Ashcroft, 100 Mile, Kamloops, Merritt, and Lillooet.

Appointments for COVID-19 tests can now be booked online, by going to the booking tool at www.interiorhealth.ca. Tests can also be booked by phone by calling 1-877-740-7747 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tests are available for those who have been sent for testing by their primary care provider or by Public Health. The tests are also available (for free) for anyone experiencing cold, influenza, or COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or loss of sense of taste or smell. Other, milder, symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting, and red eyes.

Testing is recommended for anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild. Use the BC COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool at https://bc.thrive.health/ to determine if you need further assessment or testing for COVID-19. Please note that you must self-isolate while awaiting your appointment. For more information, see the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) “If You Are Sick” page at https://bit.ly/3envjAD.

COVID-19 test results should be available within 48 hours from the time you were tested. Public health will call you if your test results are positive. Results are also accessible through the following options:

– Text message from BCCDC: Sign up at https://bit.ly/2HTTqLe to get a text directly to your cellphone.

– BCCDC Negative Results line: Call 1-833-707-2792, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days per week. Please wait 48 hours after your test before calling for results.

– MyHealthPortal: Check online at MyHealthPortal (https://bit.ly/325lXob). If you are not enrolled, ask to have your email entered on your patient record during your testing visit, and then click on “Request to enrol” at the link above. For support, call 1-844-870-4756, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MyHealthPortal will indicate your test result or refer you to the BCCDC options above.

For more information about test locations and times, go to https://bit.ly/3jOmocL.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus