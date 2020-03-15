COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks shuts down

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Canada, here’s what’s open, closed and not advised, especially in B.C.

As of Sunday, there were at least 313 cases in Canada, 73 of those in B..

Lush closes all stores

Natural bath, skincare and cosmetics retailer Lush announced Sunday it’s closing all 258 of its North American stores from March 16-29.

“We believe it’s our duty as an ethical business to do what we can to slow the spread of this virus and minimize the impact on our hardworking healthcare professionals,” the company said in a statement.

Universities and colleges go online

Thompson Rivers University became the latest institution to cancel face-to-face classes from March 16-20. The Kamloops university is just the latest to announce changes as a result of COVID-19. Earlier on Sunday, BCIT said it was moving classes online or suspending the ones that could not be moved from March 16-22. The University of the Fraser Valley paused all classes Sunday afternoon and SFU, UBC and the University of Victoria have all begun the move to remote learning for the rest of the term.

READ MORE: Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

Starbucks turning to ‘to-go’ stores

The coffee shop chain will nix all seating and close some high-traffic stores to adhere to health official recommendations of social distancing.

READ MORE: Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

All travellers asked to self-isolate

In a Sunday update, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam asked all travellers coming into Canada to self-isolate for 14 days. Canadians are also being asked to avoid non-essential travel and events larger than 250 people.

READ MORE: No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

West Coast Amusements suspends tour

Usually spring marks the beginning of carnivals and amusement parks from West Coast Amusements, but this spring will be different. The company announced it is putting all events on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: West Coast Amusements suspends carnivals, events due to COVID-19

Surrey closes all rec facilities

The City of Surrey is closing all recreational facilities, including libraries, ice rinks and pools to slow the spread of COVID-19

READ MORE: City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern

Fraser Health limits visitors

The health authority is bringing in stricter rules for how many people can accompany patients to its hospitals as it seeks to prevent outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Fraser Health limits hospital visitors to slow spread of COVID-19

Schools close in Alberta but not B.C.

Alberta announced Sunday that it was cancelling all K-12 and university classes, as well as licensed childcare

READ MORE: Alberta to cancel school classes, licensed childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

