Fire crews from Merritt rushed to extinguish a fire by the Coquihalla Highway on Aug. 22 (Christian Peters Photo)

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Fire crews from Merritt quickly rushed to a grass fire along the Coquihalla Highway before it spread far into the woods today (Saturday).

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s active fire map, the blaze is in the vicinity of Fox Farm Road just south of Merritt. It’s believed to be human-caused, and estimated at less than a tenth of a hectare.

Read More: Firefighters douse suspicious blazes near Chase

Read More: Area restriction implemented for Christie Mountain wildfire

Drive BC reports the northbound lanes of the highway are closed between the Comstock Road exit and Merritt as crews work on mopping up the burn.

Photos from the scene show firefighters spraying water on scorched patches of grass beside the highway, but the nearby trees appeared untouched.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent
Next story
VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Just Posted

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

Lytton archaeological survey answers one question, uncovers more

Human remains were detected near the memorial to Chief Cexpe’nthlEm, but are they his?

Clinton receives funding to update, expand historic walking tour

Providing an online version of the map is one option being discussed

Desert Hills Ranch weathers challenging year for workers, crops

COVID-19, flooding, and a rainy summer season have all been obstacles to overcome in 2020

Ashcroft RCMP target suspicious vehicles and speedy drivers

Ashcroft RCMP Cops’ Corner

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Most Read