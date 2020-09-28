Lights on an internet switch are lit up as with users in an office in Ottawa, on February 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Cybersecurity poll finds 84% rethink engaging with businesses hit by data breach

KPMG conducted the poll after the federal government revealed data breach

A large majority of Canadians are reluctant to do business with companies that suffer a data breach, according to a new study released Monday by KPMG..

The report also says about one-quarter of the people surveyed for the report have had their login credentials stolen from a trusted site.

The consulting firm’s report is based on responses from 2,004 people surveyed online by the consulting firm between Sept. 15 and 18.

KPMG conducted the poll about a month after the federal government revealed in August that thousands of stolen usernames and passwords had been used to apply for services.

The Treasury Board of Canada has since announced that it uncovered suspicious activities on more than 48,000 Canada Revenue Agency accounts following cyberattacks that occurred in July and August.

Among other things, the CRA managed access to federal financial support programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online access was temporarily suspended but resumed by Aug. 19.

Although KPMG didn’t mention any specific incident, it did say cybersecurity threats had become more of a problem because the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled greater use of online accounts for working, shopping and connecting with other people.

Hartaj Nijjar, a KPMG partner and national leader of its cybersecurity practice, said that organizations should take a harder look at the systems and protocols.

“Cyber criminals are ruthless. They’re after your identity, login credentials, money, and sensitive information,” he said in a statement

The KPMG poll, which comes ahead of a government-led national public awareness campaign, found evidence that data breaches can alienate customers.

KPMG says 84 per cent of respondents would consider taking their business elsewhere if a company failed to keep their data safe.

It also says 90 per cent of them said they were “leery” about sharing their personal or financial information with any organization that’s had a data breach.

Online polls can’t be assigned a margin of error because they’re not considered truly random.

However, 54 per cent of the poll’s respondents said they shop online more than they ever did pre-COVID-19.

An equal number said they have received “a lot more” suspicious emails in the last six months.

And, while 25 per cent of respondents overall said they’d had their login credentials stolen from a trusted site that was hacked, some subgroups were more susceptible than others.

For instance, KPMG said 34 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 34 had suffered from stolen credentials.

David Paddon, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

cybersecurity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health

The total number of Interior Health cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 522

Greens, Liberals, NDP field Fraser-Nicola candidates ahead of October election

Incumbent Jackie Tegart has two opposing candidates after snap election called Monday

Work has started on 20 units of seniors’ housing in Clinton

Much-delayed project has been in the works for almost a decade

Cache Creek firefighters plan bigger, better Halloween fireworks

‘With so much uncertainty in the world it’s nice to know that one community event is staying intact’

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

B.C. food and beverage producers set record sales in 2019

Farmed salmon again leads international exports

Open letter urges B.C. to pause work at Site C dam to review costs, geotechnical issues

Dam has been affected by possible COVID-19 delays

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Last election in 2017 saw just 6,500 people vote by mail

B.C. marriage annulled because husband was unable to have sex with wife

Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

Most Read