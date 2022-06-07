Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vanderhoof and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair work is underway, with Telus estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiapower outages

Previous story
Victoria charity receives backlash, removes tweet after Dr. Bonnie Henry wins e-bikes
Next story
UPDATE: Amanda Todd shrieked over topless Facebook photo, mother tells sextortion trial

Just Posted

The Clearwater River on June 7 before off the Old North Thompson Highway.
TNRD advises residents to prepare for rising waters

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Montreal, Friday, April 15, 2022. Price is the winner of the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Interior. (River Forecast Centre map)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo plateau, Thompson region

A mudflow cuts across the access road to a property on Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge on June 3, 2022. Heavy rain and the potential for debris flows prompted the closure of Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Lytton on June 3-4, but the highway has been reopened. (Photo credit: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan)
Highway 1 reopened to traffic between Lytton and Spences Bridge