Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will extend limits on events, sports and social gatherings.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week it was apparent that transmissions weren’t going down as they had hoped.

She said that extending restrictions isn’t a decision that she makes lightly or alone.

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

The infection rate last week swung from a low of 606 to a high of 827 cases, while the death toll during the same period did not dip below 11 per day.

The health officer even updated restrictions late last week, suspending all indoor and outdoor sports for people 19 and over and stopping some high-intensity indoor group fitness classes like hot yoga and spin classes.

