The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

CRIME

Dispute between 2 neighbours turns deadly in Surrey; suspect in custody

Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, ID’d by the homicide team

An “isolated incident between two neighbours” turned deadly in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Thursday that Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, died in the dispute.

“At this time, no charges have been laid and the suspect remains in custody.”

The homicide investigation team isn’t saying if a weapon was used.

The altercation between two men happened in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue, a block west of École Woodward Hill, just before 2 p.m.

At the home, officers found an adult male in medical distress, and he died on scene.

“Tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
‘Nothing about us without us’: Northern premiers address Arctic Circle forum
Next story
‘How many can you count?’: B.C. driver pulled over using multiple cell phones and a laptop

Just Posted

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (File Photo)
Third man sentenced in 2017 killing north of Hope

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The 2023 soccer season will have to be cancelled unless more volunteers are found. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)
2023 South Cariboo soccer season will be cancelled if key positions not filled

The newly-renovated Ashcroft Library had a soft reopening on Aug. 17, giving patrons an opportunity to see what’s new. (pictured) Looking from the back of the library towards the front door. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Library opens with plenty of changes and more to come

Best Garden nominees Emily and Al Harvey. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB Beautification Society)
Clinton CiB recognizes gorgeous gardens throughout community