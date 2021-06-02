DodgeBow sessions at the Ashcroft HUB on Thursday nights have now been opened up to adults. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB/Facebook)

DodgeBow sessions at the Ashcroft HUB on Thursday nights have now been opened up to adults. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB/Facebook)

DodgeBow sessions for adults now running at the Ashcroft HUB

Plus tickets are selling fast for the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association raffle

Aqua Fit classes

Starting on Thursday, June 3 there will be Aqua Fit classes every Thursday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Ashcroft pool. The cost is $5 per session.

For details of opening times, lessons, rentals, and more, drop by the pool or visit the Ashcroft Pool and Park Facebook page.

DodgeBow at the Ashcroft HUB

Due to popular demand, the Ashcroft HUB is now offering DodgeBow sessions for adults!

Dodgebow is a hybrid of dodgeball and paintball that uses safe, flat-faced, foam-tipped arrows and bows specifically designed for the sport. All the equipment is supplied, and is sanitized before and after use.

The DodgeBow sessions (which cost $2 per person) have now moved to Thursdays, with kids aged 7 to 12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., youth aged 13 to 18 from 5 to 6 p.m., and those 19 and older from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. You can register in advance by calling (250) 453-9177 or emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or just drop-in at a session. All COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Ashcroft Legion reopening

As of June 1, the Ashcroft Legion has reopened its lounge, which has been completely cleaned and sanitized. Friday night dinners continue to be served from the kitchen for patio dining or take-out.

On June 4, dinner is beef dip, baked potato with the trimmings, fried onions, Caesar salad, and dessert. To order dinner, call (250) 453-9133 to reserve your meal.

South Cariboo Sportsmen raffle

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is holding a raffle to help do more rebuilding work at their facility south of Cache Creek, and half of the 2,000 tickets available have already been sold.

Tickets cost $10 each, and there is a chance to win four great prizes, with first prize a Tikka T3X Hunter .243 Cal. S.S. fluted barrel bolt action rifle valued at $2,485. Winners must have a valid PAL or RPAL in order to claim their prize.

For more information, or to arrange for an e-transfer, email southcariboosportsmen@gmail.com (password: cariboo). For inquiries, or to pay by credit card, call Wayne Wawreniuk at (604) 861-2454. You can also visit the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association Faebook page.

Homeowner grants

The provincial government has changed the way residential property owners in B.C. claim their Homeowner Grant. They must now be claimed online (at www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant) or by phone at 1-888-355-2700 (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Although local government offices can no longer accept grant applications, Ashcroft and Cache Creek have set up computers in their respective village offices for members of the public to use. Anyone having difficulty applying for their Homeowner Grant can come and use the public computers, and staff will be available to assist them. In Clinton, the ServiceBC office has a computer available for use by anyone who needs assistance applying for the grant.

Check detectors for proper certification

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to check that smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms they purchase online bear a recognized Canadian certification mark.

The COVID-19 pandemic has required many Canadians to make everyday purchases online in an effort to reduce their exposure and follow local public health guidelines. For this reason, Canadians should be aware that there is a risk of purchasing uncertified smoke and CO alarms via online sales platforms.

Products that do not have a recognized Canadian certification mark may not meet Canadian performance standards and could fail, or operate incorrectly. This could pose a risk to consumers who may not be alerted to a fire or CO incident in their home.

When purchasing a smoke or CO alarm, look for a Canadian certification mark from an organization that is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada. These marks, such as CSA, cUL, ULC, or cETL, should appear directly on the product, not just on the packaging.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Cars in the 2020 Graffiti Days classic car cruise head over the bridge into Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Classic car cruise keeps the spirit of Graffiti Days alive

Parade of classic cars will wind its way through Cache Creek and Ashcroft on June 12

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Photo credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Clinics coming to Clinton, Ashcroft for second COVID vaccination

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

The BC Transit community bus — shown here with driver Lawrence Marchment — is just one of several transit options detailed in a new guide to local transportation services. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New guide is one stop shop for local transportation services

Guide lists all transportation services in area, from BC Transit to commercial buses and more

The popular Crazy Café — pictured here in 2019 — is returning to the Ashcroft HUB as one of nine summer camps taking place in July and August. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
HUB camps offer a summer of adventure, from dance to dinosaurs

Nine camps run throughout the summer, every week from July 6 to Aug. 27

Power Pioneer Gloria Mertens (l) and Esther Lang of the Ashcroft and Area Community Resources Society. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Power Pioneer’s volunteer work helps Community Resources Society

Gloria Mertens, a BC Hydro Power Pioneer, designated the CRS as her charity of choice

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

Archbishop J. Michael Miller has formally apologized for the role of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver in the residential school system. (Archbishop J. Michael Miller/Facebook)
B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

Kamloops school where 215 children were found fell within historical border of Archdiocese of Vancouver

Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

Property tax exemption is what Legions really need, Victoria branch president says

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launches website during Pride Month

