Vanderhoof International Airshow Society is warning the public about an ongoing scam.

Don’t fall for it: Scam alert at Vanderhoof Air Show

”Please do not pay! Let us know and if possible report the scam.”

The Vanderhoof International Airshow Society are warning the public of an online PayPal scam posing as the airshow

Organizers said it has come to their attention that an “unscrupulous individual” possibly going by “Andrew or Olivia” is attempting to collect vendor fees by PayPal as the Vanderhoof Airshow.

Event organizers are not requesting payment via an online “Vendor Application Form” and warned not to share any information on that form or make any payment.

READ MORE: "Simply hang up": Vanderhoof RCMP warn residents about an ongoing phone scam

 

