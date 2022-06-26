Pro-choice protestors outside Kelowna’s courthouse on June 26, 2022 following the overturn of a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that unduly restrictive state regulations on abortion are unconstitutional (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

Pro-choice protestors outside Kelowna’s courthouse on June 26, 2022 following the overturn of a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that unduly restrictive state regulations on abortion are unconstitutional (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

Dueling protests hit downtown Kelowna Sunday following Roe v. Wade reversal

Both pro-life and pro-choice protestors made their voices heard

Dueling protests took place in downtown Kelowna Sunday afternoon after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to reverse a decision from 1973 that any unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.

Candace Banks organized a pro-choice march from City Park to the steps of the courthouse to fight against the ruling.

“To know that this is my third decade that I have been promoting reproductive rights and that I’ve been fighting for reproductive rights, it’s tiresome, it’s sad, and it just makes me really angry.”

Banks noted how a decision like this by our neighbours will impact us in Canada.

“The [U.S.] controls everything from contraception to the circulation of women’s health needs, and if they are shut down it will mean so much despair for us women here.”

Bev Edwards-Sawatzky joined the march with her husband and a few friends to stand in solidarity with American women after the decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling.

“I’m horrified by the politics of what happened on one day; these nine people decided to not only strike down access to abortion for women they also struck down a state’s right to ban handguns. And they talk about right to life and sanctity of life,” Edwards-Sawatzky said. “Those two pieces of legislation left me really distressed, angry, and I just want to be a part of support the women of the world.”

READ MORE: US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

On the flip side, a group of pro-life protesters gathered outside city hall to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Denise Mountenay attended as a former abortion patient and to spread the message of how abortion impacted her.

“I know the lies that I was told, that pregnant women are told, the pressure to have abortions, and the lies that it’s a safe procedure,” Mountenay said. “There are 61 studies in peer-review medical journals linking breast cancer to abortion.

“We’re here today because we’re excited about Roe v Wade being overturned. We want justice for children, for life in the womb. My message is that abortion hurt me, hurts women, and killed my children, that it’s a wrong and not a right, and the choice to have your baby killed should be unthinkable.”

Things remained civil between the two groups. The march bypassed city hall and RCMP were stationed nearby as a precaution.

READ MORE: B.C. finance minister says ‘over my dead body,’ will abortion access change

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

abortionBirthsDeathKelownaLifeprotest

Previous story
Desperate for food: Food banks in dire need as demand surges across B.C., Canada
Next story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

The ruins of houses and businesses are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, almost a year after the town was destroyed by fire during the heat dome weather event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trial by fire continues for Lytton, B.C., its residents in limbo, buildings in ruins

Nancy Lulua prepares for the bannock-making competition at the High Bar First Nation Aboriginal event on Tuesday, June 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Bannock makers compete for dough, bragging rights

The Rocky Mountaineer passenger train passes behind a home that remains standing in an area fenced off after last year's devastating wildfire, in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $77 million from the federal government to help it rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community. Two people were killed and much of the centre of the village was destroyed when wildfire ripped through the community almost a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces $21M for Lytton as one-year anniversary since tragic fire nears

Liam Brehm, left, Julie Antoine and Nolan Hughes, offer free plant-based medicines that they made at David Stoddart School this year. Antoine, of Bonaparte, provides medicine-making classes to schools in Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Clinton. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
High Bar First Nation hosts first Aboriginal Day