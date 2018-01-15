Tim McCann uses a front end loader to remove ice off of Route 101 in Hoyt, N.B., on Sunday, January 14, 2018. Heavy rain flooded the road on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Crews are beginning a massive cleanup in parts of Atlantic Canada that saw power lines downed, buildings pummelled and roads cleaved away by heavy rains and snowmelt.

Officials in western Newfoundland estimate damage to homes and infrastructure will be in the millions following flooding over the weekend that washed out roads or compromised their integrity.

Related: Newfoundland hit by winter storm

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons says a state of emergency has been lifted, but that residents need to be careful on roadways that may not be stable after swollen rivers sent gushing torrents of water flowing through some areas.

Premier Dwight Ball toured the west coast over the weekend and says he will reach out to the federal government for assistance, saying he’s never seen that kind of damage from a January thaw before.

A state of emergency was continuing in the town of Trout River, where Mayor Horace Crocker said there was so much flooding that the school was like a floating island.

In New Brunswick, more than 100 people in Musquash were allowed to return home after being evacuated from their homes Saturday night due to concerns about the water level at the nearby East Branch dam.

Some areas of the province were deluged by more than 100 millimetres of rain since Saturday, causing localized flooding and water levels at the dam to rise to near capacity.

Related: Atlantic Canada braces for powerful winter storm

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics
Next story
Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

Just Posted

Local Indigenous model gets opportunity to be on the runway in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations.

New members help keep Ashcroft and District Lions Club in good shape

Other Lions clubs are having to close because of aging membership and lack of new members.

Please don’t feed the deer: you’ll do more harm than good

Plus the possibility of wolves in Ashcroft, why we feed the birds, and why you don’t want raccoons.

Local News Briefs: Night Market and Swap and Shop coming to the HUB in February

Plus Experience Gold Country, why not to turn on house lights while driving, and more.

Golden Country: Yale goes from deserted Hudson’s Bay Company post to boom town

When gold fever prompted thousands of miners north, Yale found itself at the eye of the storm.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq closed southbound

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

Most Read