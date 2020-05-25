Pandora Avenue is free of tents on Monday morning after an enforcement order was issued and Victoria police arrested eight people. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Pandora Avenue is free of tents on Monday morning after an enforcement order was issued and Victoria police arrested eight people. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Eight people were arrested on Sunday afternoon as Victoria police officers “supported decampment efforts in the 1000- and 900-blocks of Pandora Avenue.”

The arrests come after the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth issued an order for all those living on Pandora and in Topaz Park to be evicted, with the aim of moving everyone into hotels. The deadline for the eviction was May 9 at first, then it was extended to May 20. On May 20, Farnworth issued an enforcement order, authorizing police to enforce the evacuation order.

READ ALSO: Homeless worry about their future as deadline to move into hotel looms

Currently, more than 300 people have been moved into indoor facilities, which include others supports such as health care, social services and access to hygiene facilities.

READ ALSO: B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at Victoria encampments into hotels

According to the Victoria Police Department, the eight people who were arrested were transported to the detachment. Their property will be held in safekeeping and returned under the direction of Victoria bylaw. The eight people will be provided with information on how to utilize additional resources and instruction on how to obtain their property from the City of Victoria bylaw officers.


