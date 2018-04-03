File photo: A BC air ambulance operated by Helijet

Emergency crews on scene of Coquihalla off ramp

BC Air Ambulance is headed to Highway 5 off ramp to Highway 97 C

RCMP, firefighter and paramedics are on scene of a vehicle incident blocking the Highway 5 off ramp to Highway 97C near Merritt.

The incident is reported to be at exit 286 where the off ramp remains closed; however the on ramp from Highway 97 C at exit 286 is open.

BC Air Ambulance is reported to be on route.

Drivers are cautioned to watch for emergency personnel on the road.

More to follow.

