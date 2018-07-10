Emergency department renovation impacts Nicola Valley Hospital

Interior Health (IH) would like to advise residents of impacts to the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre this summer, due to construction on the emergency department renovation and expansion project.

Beginning Wednesday, July 4, the current footprint of the emergency department will be reduced to allow for infrastructure connections between the new emergency room space and the existing hospital. This will affect the size of the existing waiting-room, as well as impact the availability of one stretcher in the emergency room area.

There may also be temporary disruptions to the north parking lot for outpatients using laboratory, X-ray, or public health services. Please observe posted signage for redirection to an alternate parking location.

These changes will last for the remainder of construction, which is on target to be finished in mid-September. The entire expansion and renovation project will conclude in the fall.

During this time, Interior Health asks for the public’s patience, as people with less urgent or emergent illness or injury may experience longer waits to be seen by the emergency department health care team. IH would also ask for the public’s assistance in determining when to use emergency medical services.

If you have a common illness or a minor injury, or you need a prescription renewal, please contact your family physician or nurse practitioner.

For trusted health advice, you can also call 8-1-1 (HealthLink BC at www.healthlinkbc.ca/), which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Representatives can help you find health information and services, or connect you with a nurse for health advice, a dietitian for nutrition information, or a pharmacist for medication advice.

Your local pharmacist may be able to provide an emergency refill of your prescription, including medications for chronic conditions. Contact your pharmacist for minor issues that might be managed with over-the-counter medications.

If you believe your situation requires urgent care, please go to the emergency department, or call 9-1-1.

Interior Health apologizes for any disruption these changes will bring. However, they are a necessary part of the renovation and expansion project, which will strengthen emergency health services in the Coquihalla corridor.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter