Evacuation Alert issued for Bonaparte Plateau area

The alert is in response to a wildfire burning in the Clinton Loon Lake FSR area.

The evacation alert currently in effect for TNRD Electoral Area ‘E’. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 199 properties in Electoral Area ‘E’ (Bonaparte Plateau), due to the Clinton-Loon Lake Forest Service Road wildfire. The alert is in effect as of 11:26 a.m., July 14.

The alert is in effect for properties at 1556-1576 70 Mile Frontage Road, 1512-1528 Cariboo Wagon Rd, 800-1912 Chasm Rd, 48-9754 Hwy 97, 2639-2740 Komori Rd, 8856 Liden Rd, 2396-2420 Maple Rd, 25 Meadow Lake Rd, 2025 Mound Rd, 2025 Mound-Loon Lake Rd, 2424-3069 North Bonaparte Rd, 2396-2449 Pine Rd, 1677-1760 Poplar Rd, 1552-1565 Raphael-Meason Rd, 2396-2429 Spruce Rd and from 2396-2481 Willow Drive.. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD has issued the alert so residents can prepare to evacuate the property in the event an evacuation order is issued. As much notice as possible will be given, though changing conditions may result in short notice.

What you should do:

* Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an order be called while separated

* Pack essential item such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time permits, keepsakes

* Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed

* Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible)

* Arrange transportation for all your household. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles

* Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible

* Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating.

For more information, visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.



