Evacuation alert issued for western areas of the TNRD

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for several areas in advance of what is predicted to be heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

Based on the current weather outlook and modelling from the River Forecast Centre, heavy rainfall in the Southern Interior poses a potential threat to people and property in the Coldwater and Lower Nicola watersheds. Due to the danger to life, health, and property the TNRD has issued an evacuation alert for the following areas:

• Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country);

• Electoral Area “M” (Beautiful Nicola Valley – North); and

• Electoral Area “N” (Beautiful Nicola Valley – South).

This evacuation alert has been issued so that residents in low-lying areas adjacent to vulnerable rivers, streams, and creeks can prepare to evacuate their premises or property should it be necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order being issued. However, there might be limited notice due to quickly-changing conditions.

In Area “I”, the alert includes the Highway 1/97 corridor from Falls Creek/Kanaka Bar in the south to 16 Mile in the north, and Highway 1 from Cache Creek to Savona. It does not include the municipalities of Ashcroft or Cache Creek, which will issue their own alerts or orders should they become necessary. Forty-nine properties along Highway 8 (Merritt-Spences Bridge Highway) remain on evacuation order.

Because of the anticipated heavy rainfall, the Province has closed several highways to all travel, including Highway 99 between Lillooet and Pemberton, Highway 1 from Boothroyd to Hope, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton. The status of these highways will be re-evaluated on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Those living in the area under evacuation alert should locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area. Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for a quick departure.

Prepare to move disabled persons, children, and/or neighbours if assistance is needed. Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible). Arrange transportation for all your household members, and fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Visit https://bit.ly/3p9rRPM for the most up-to-date information on evacuation alerts and orders. For information on road conditions and travel advisories, go to www.drivebc.ca.

For more information contact the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre at (250) 377-7188 (toll free at 1-866-377-7188), or email emergency@tnrd.ca.

BC FloodThompson Nicola Regional District