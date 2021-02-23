Art goes walkabout during the 2020 Art Exposed exhibition in Kamloops. (Photo credit: Kamloops Arts Council)

Art goes walkabout during the 2020 Art Exposed exhibition in Kamloops. (Photo credit: Kamloops Arts Council)

Expose yourself to art at 11th annual Kamloops exhibition

This year’s Art Exposed exhibition is going virtual, so you can view it from the comfort of home

Income tax volunteers in Cache Creek

The Community Income Tax Volunteers will be accepting paperwork from qualifying people in Cache Creek and the surrounding area who want help completing their tax returns. The paperwork can be taken to the Cache Creek Library starting March 3, but by appointment only; no drop-ins. The hours are every Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and as appointments are relatively quick the library can stay within its patron limits.

To arrange a day and time to drop off your paperwork, contact Dave (weekdays only between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.) at (250) 457-0491.

Residents of Ashcroft and area can also call Dave at the above number to arrange a drop-off day/time at the Ashcroft Library. Clinton and area residents can contact Yvette (250-459-7725; cell 1-250-212-5506; email ymay@bcwireless.com) or John (250-459-2680; cell 1-250-377-5848; email johfra@bcwireless.com) for paperwork drop-off at the Clinton Library, while Savona and area residents can drop their paperwork at the Savona Library during regular branch hours; it will be collected by volunteers.

Anyone using the library branches must wear a mask, and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

First aid course

The two-day First Aid Standard with CPR-C course that was scheduled for Feb. 20 and 21 has been re-scheduled, and will now take place at the Ashcroft HUB from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 6 and 7. It is an in-person event, and all COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The cost is $170 per person, and there are still a few spaces available. To register, go to http://bit.ly/39AQxZS.

Voyent Alert sign-up in Ashcroft

Any Ashcroft residents who would like to register for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system now in use in the village, and who would like help doing so, can come down to the village office during regular hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.), where there is a computer for public use. Staff will be able to assist you.

Registration is free, and users can customize the system to their own preferences. Messages can be relayed by text, email, voice, or automatic messaging, and users do not have to have a smartphone or computer; you can receive messages via your landline.

For more information, or to sign up, go to https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/.

Heirloom vegetables

It’s not too soon to start thinking about summer gardens, and anyone looking for heirloom tomato, pepper, zucchini, and other seedlings can get them from Wendy Coomber at the Cache Creek market starting May 1. She will have cherry, paste, roma, plum, slicing, and beefsteak tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, zucchini, pumpkins, cucumbers, and tomatillas, but supplies are limited. You can see a full list on the Cache Creek Market Facebook page, and send a private message to reserve items.

Art on 5th

All area residents aged 13 to 21 are welcome to take part online in the free “Art on 5th” program from the Kamloops Art Gallery. Sessions take place every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. from now through June 30, and you can register by the month or full the full season.

Each week, participants have the opportunity to learn from local and visiting artists about new mediums and techniques for art making. Youth of all levels of ability and experience are encouraged to join, create, and meet other artists. Materials kits for each workshop are available for pickup at the Art Gallery store (in the TNRD civic building on Victoria Street in Kamloops); they can also be mailed to you (shipping is free within British Columbia).

For more information, or to register, go to http://bit.ly/3aBlONR.

Art Exposed

The Kamloops Arts Council’s Art Exposed regional exhibition is back for its 11th year, from March 5 to 13 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre in Kamloops (7 Seymour Street West).

Art Exposed gives community artists an opportunity to share (and possibly sell) their work, gain exposure, and get valuable feedback from the panel of jurors, who will offer constructive criticism on request. There are also awards in a variety of categories, and at last year’s Art Exposed two local residents were recognized: Guy Lundstrom won the Artists’ Choice award, while Naveah Hedges was awarded the Youth prize.

Members of the public are invited to view the artwork daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. once the show opens. Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, no more than four attendees will be admitted at any one time, and the wearing of masks is mandatory. To avoid peak times, visits during the week are recommended. The artwork will also be available to view online starting March 5; go to https://bit.ly/2MlyZJM for more information.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No decision about whether Cache Creek pool will open in 2021

Just Posted

The future of the Cache Creek pool is still up in the air as council ponders different options and cost considerations. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
No decision about whether Cache Creek pool will open in 2021

Council still discussing pool’s future; no date set for public meeting about its fate

More people at home during the pandemic is probably one of the reasons for a spike in water usage in Ashcroft in 2020. (Photo credit: Pixabay)
Ashcroft residents urged to conserve water after usage spike in 2020

Water consumption in 2020 increased by 14 per cent over previous year

Sandbagging materials outside an Emergency Operations Centre in Cache Creek in April 2020, after flooding prompted several evacuation alerts and orders in the community. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek council asks for more info about alert system

Decision about joining emergency notification system deferred to next meeting

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Program provides education and outreach about invasive plant species in the region and how to deal with them. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Cache Creek invited to join TNRD invasive plant program

Council notes from the meeting of Feb. 15

The new seniors’ living facility in Clinton — pictured here in December 2020 — will help some of the community’s housing needs, but more rental units are badly needed in the village, according to a recent report. (Photo credit: Daniela Dyck)
Clinton housing needs assessment highlights rental challenges

Clinton in ‘relatively advantageous’ situation but conditions are worsening for renters

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Where the Dude Chilling Park sign used to live. (Cara McKenna/Twitter)
Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

Most Read