Expose yourself to art at 11th annual Kamloops exhibition

Income tax volunteers in Cache Creek

The Community Income Tax Volunteers will be accepting paperwork from qualifying people in Cache Creek and the surrounding area who want help completing their tax returns. The paperwork can be taken to the Cache Creek Library starting March 3, but by appointment only; no drop-ins. The hours are every Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and as appointments are relatively quick the library can stay within its patron limits.

To arrange a day and time to drop off your paperwork, contact Dave (weekdays only between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.) at (250) 457-0491.

Residents of Ashcroft and area can also call Dave at the above number to arrange a drop-off day/time at the Ashcroft Library. Clinton and area residents can contact Yvette (250-459-7725; cell 1-250-212-5506; email ymay@bcwireless.com) or John (250-459-2680; cell 1-250-377-5848; email johfra@bcwireless.com) for paperwork drop-off at the Clinton Library, while Savona and area residents can drop their paperwork at the Savona Library during regular branch hours; it will be collected by volunteers.

Anyone using the library branches must wear a mask, and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

First aid course

The two-day First Aid Standard with CPR-C course that was scheduled for Feb. 20 and 21 has been re-scheduled, and will now take place at the Ashcroft HUB from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 6 and 7. It is an in-person event, and all COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The cost is $170 per person, and there are still a few spaces available. To register, go to http://bit.ly/39AQxZS.

Voyent Alert sign-up in Ashcroft

Any Ashcroft residents who would like to register for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system now in use in the village, and who would like help doing so, can come down to the village office during regular hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.), where there is a computer for public use. Staff will be able to assist you.

Registration is free, and users can customize the system to their own preferences. Messages can be relayed by text, email, voice, or automatic messaging, and users do not have to have a smartphone or computer; you can receive messages via your landline.

For more information, or to sign up, go to https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/.

Heirloom vegetables

It’s not too soon to start thinking about summer gardens, and anyone looking for heirloom tomato, pepper, zucchini, and other seedlings can get them from Wendy Coomber at the Cache Creek market starting May 1. She will have cherry, paste, roma, plum, slicing, and beefsteak tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, zucchini, pumpkins, cucumbers, and tomatillas, but supplies are limited. You can see a full list on the Cache Creek Market Facebook page, and send a private message to reserve items.

Art on 5th

All area residents aged 13 to 21 are welcome to take part online in the free “Art on 5th” program from the Kamloops Art Gallery. Sessions take place every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. from now through June 30, and you can register by the month or full the full season.

Each week, participants have the opportunity to learn from local and visiting artists about new mediums and techniques for art making. Youth of all levels of ability and experience are encouraged to join, create, and meet other artists. Materials kits for each workshop are available for pickup at the Art Gallery store (in the TNRD civic building on Victoria Street in Kamloops); they can also be mailed to you (shipping is free within British Columbia).

For more information, or to register, go to http://bit.ly/3aBlONR.

Art Exposed

The Kamloops Arts Council’s Art Exposed regional exhibition is back for its 11th year, from March 5 to 13 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre in Kamloops (7 Seymour Street West).

Art Exposed gives community artists an opportunity to share (and possibly sell) their work, gain exposure, and get valuable feedback from the panel of jurors, who will offer constructive criticism on request. There are also awards in a variety of categories, and at last year’s Art Exposed two local residents were recognized: Guy Lundstrom won the Artists’ Choice award, while Naveah Hedges was awarded the Youth prize.

Members of the public are invited to view the artwork daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. once the show opens. Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, no more than four attendees will be admitted at any one time, and the wearing of masks is mandatory. To avoid peak times, visits during the week are recommended. The artwork will also be available to view online starting March 5; go to https://bit.ly/2MlyZJM for more information.



