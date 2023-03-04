Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt remains closed Saturday due to extreme avalanche conditions. (Photo- B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Twitter)

UPDATE: Coquihalla Highway reopens between Hope and Merritt after avalanche control

Crews worked to remove more than 70 centimetres of snow on Saturday afternoon

Update (4:40 p.m.)

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened between Hope and Merritt in both directions, following avalanche control work on Saturday afternoon, March 4.

DriveBC says the road is now cleared at the start of Highway 5, following the removal of more than 70 centimetres of snow.

It had been closed for more than 24 hours.

Delays are expected.

Original (1 p.m.)

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, March 4, between Hope and Merritt due to extreme avalanche conditions.

More than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the road in the last two days, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation (MOTI).

It said Saturday avalanche control activities are underway and maintenance crews are working to reopen the road.

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was hit with a snowfall warning Wednesday, eventually closing the road in both directions for 109 kilometres.

DriveBC says alternate routes are available via Highway 1 and 3, however, significant delays should be expected.

In an update yesterday, the MOTI said the Coquihalla would remain closed until at least Saturday afternoon.

An update from DriveBC is expected at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Coquihalla remains closed overnight

Penticton

