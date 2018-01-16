Family Literacy Week is conming: What’s on Your Plate?

By Jessica Clement

B.C. Family Literacy Week runs from January 22 to 27, 2018, and this year’s theme is “What’s on My Plate?” Literacy organizations across the province will be hosting Family Literacy events; and to mark the week, Bridging to Literacy will be hosting several days of free family events to raise awareness of the importance of literacy, and of engaging in play-based literacy activities as a family.

Literacy is important for all British Columbians; especially children and families. Families who engage in play-based literacy activities when children are young see positive effects on both the children and the parents/caregivers, both inside and outside the home. Simple activities offer rich opportunities for interaction and learning, and these activities help create healthy relationships, as well as prepare children for entering school.

“Play is vital in children’s lives,” says Jacqueline Taylor, executive director of Decoda Literacy Solutions, B.C.’s provincial literacy organization. “It is important for healthy physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development. It helps children make sense of the world around them,”

Families can celebrate B.C. Family Literacy Week at a number of events in local communities. There will be free pizza and games nights in Ashcroft (Monday, January 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the HUB); Cache Creek (Tuesday, January 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall); and Spences Bridge (Wednesday, January 24 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Cook’s Ferry Band office).

On Thursday, January 25 (Cache Creek) and Friday, January 25 (Ashcroft), families can come create with Lego at the libraries in those communities from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Village of Ashcroft will once again host a free family skate on Saturday, January 27 at 2:45 p.m. at the Drylands Arena.

There will be prize draws each night, so come out as a family and enjoy time together.

In addition, Decoda Literacy Solutions is celebrating family literacy with a province-wide online photo contest (#FamilyLiteracyWeek) to encourage people to share their family literacy activities. Decoda has also developed free activity sheets for families and for programs that work with young children. To learn more about family literacy, get information on the #FamilyLiteracyWeek Photo Contest, or download activity sheets, go to www.decoda.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

