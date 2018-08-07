Maren Luciani (right) listens to feedback about Cache Creek’s downtown at a recent community event. She’ll be at the Cache Creek Market on August 11. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Feedback wanted from Cache Creek residents, businesses

Surveys about seniors’ housing and the downtown core are being conducted.

The deadline for two surveys intended to get feedback from Cache Creek residents has been extended to August 17, in order to give more people an opportunity to have their say.

Anyone filling out either or both of the short surveys can be entered in a draw to win a gift certificate for a local business.

One survey, intended for those aged 55+, is about seniors’ housing needs in the Village, while the other is to get feedback from all residents, businesses, and stakeholders about developing Cache Creek’s downtown core. Physical copies of both surveys are available at the Village office, the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society office, and Better at Home, and both are available on the Village’s website (http://www.village.cachecreek.bc.ca/).

The seniors’ housing survey grew out of the Age Friendly Initiative study that was conducted in late 2017/early 2018. The lack of affordable, available seniors’ housing was identified by study participants as one of the biggest challenges facing seniors in the Village.

The downtown survey stems from the Business Expansion and Attraction Strategy, a project which dates back to 2013. It is a long-term vision for the downtown, and is intended to help develop the community and move forward.

Maren Luciani, the principal/senior planner for Meraki Community Planning, is conducting the research on behalf of the Village, and had copies of the surveys at the community barbecue at the E. Fry office on August 1. She spoke with Cache Creek residents, who were able to give their thoughts about both issues and use a map of downtown Cache Creek to identify areas that were of concern. The Oasis Plaza building, the number of empty lots, and a lack of businesses and services were identified as issues within the downtown area.

“I’m also hearing that there’s an appetite to bring back a Chamber of Commerce,” says Luciani. “The next step is to meet with the business community.”

Luciani will be at the Cache Creek Market on Saturday, August 11 with copies of the survey, and residents will have an opportunity to provide more feedback there.

For information/updates on the Seniors’ Housing project, go to http://bit.ly/2KJY92t, and for information/updates on the Downtown Visioning Project go to http://bit.ly/2L5ZOf9.


