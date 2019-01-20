The residence at 407 Brink Street in Ashcroft was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 20. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Fire destroys home on Brink Street in Ashcroft

All occupants escaped safely but house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived

A fire in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 20 destroyed a residence in the 400 block of Brink Street in Ashcroft, beind the Journal building and the Ashcroft Museum. Two people who were in the house at the time were able to escape without injury.

Ashcroft Fire Rescue received a call at 3:55 a.m. on Jan. 20 reporting a structure fire at 407 Brink Street. When crews arrived they found the building fully engulfed, but were able to ascertain that there was no one in the house.

Seven members of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to provide mutual aid for the 12 Ashcroft firefighters wo were there. BC Ambulance Service, Ashcroft RCMP, and Village of Ashcroft crew were also on hand to assist.

“The two occupants escaped before firefighters arrived,” said Ashcroft fire chief Josh White, adding that since the building was fully involved when crews got there, they went defensive on the fire to prevent it spreading to neighbouring buildings and structures. “The primarly concern when we got there was the Journal building and the TELUS building.”

The wind was blowing from the northeast, sparing the Journal and the Museum. Embers were blown on to the Home Hardware coverall, which sustained some damage.

The outer wall of the TELUS building immediately adjacent to the residence was damaged, and some of the siding had to be pulled back to prevent fire gaining hold behind it. There was no damage to the interior of the building, although it did lose power during the fire. Hydro crews briefly cut power to the area to ensure safety, and TELUS brought in generators to ensure continuity of service. White said that as far as he knew, there was no impact on local phone service.

Ashcroft firefighters remained on site for several hours after the fire was extinguished, to monitor the situation and deal with hotspots. White said that the cause of the fire was under investigation.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The house at 407 Brink Street seen from the laneway between 4th and 5th Streets. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Looking north from the TELUS building. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Damage to the TELUS building. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Previous story
UPDATE: Injured firefighter in stable condition
Next story
12 poisoned eagles found on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Fire destroys home on Brink Street in Ashcroft

All occupants escaped safely but house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived

Man, 31, charged in Cache Creek fatal shooting

Corey Richard Harkness appeared on one count of murder in provincial court in Kamloops

One man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

A gofundme page has been set up to fund a Celebration of Life for Brock Ledoux

Historic Nicola Valley church destroyed by fire

Murray United Church one of four Merritt-area churches touched by fire on same night

South Cariboo Minor Soccer gears up for new season

Registration has increased steadily every year since 2014, with the league nearly doubling in size

Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

One 11-minute video of the confrontation shows the Haka dance and students loudly chanting

12 poisoned eagles found on Vancouver Island

Improper disposal of euthanized animal suspected

Olympic softball qualifier to be held in B.C.

Tournament is to be held Aug. 25 to Sept. 1

B.C. resident creates global sport training program

The 20 hour course teaches the science and application of interval training at the university level

B.C. VIEWS: Fact-checking the NDP’s speculation tax on empty homes

Negative-option billing is still legal for governments

May plans next move in Brexit fight as chances rise of delay

Some say a lack of action could trigger a ‘public tsunami’

Group challenges ruling for doctors to give referrals for services that clash with beliefs

A group of five Canadian doctors and three professional organizations is appealing

Major winter storm wreaks havoc on U.S. travel

Nearly 5,000 flights were cancelled Sunday around the country

Want to avoid the speculation tax on your vacant home? Rent it out, Horgan says

Premier John Horgan and Sheila Malcolmson say speculation and vacancy tax addresses homelessness

Most Read