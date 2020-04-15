Fire destroys two houses in Cache Creek

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which started overnight

Fire burns through two homes in Cache Creek in the early morning hours of April 158. (Photo credit: Facebook)

An overnight fire has destroyed two houses in Cache Creek.

The fire started sometime in the early morning hours of April 15. Firefighters from Cache Creek brought the fire under control, but not before it had claimed two homes.

One, on the north side of Stage Road, has been unoccupied since being badly damaged by flooding in 2015. The other, around the corner from it on Stanley Parke Boulevard, was occupied, and belonged to the owner of Anie’s Pizza in Cache Creek.

No one appears to have been injured, but there are reports that a family dog in the house on Stanley Parke Blvd. did not survive.

More to come



