Hilary Leach‎ snapped this photo of the thick fog between Kamloops and Merritt Sunday evening. Image credit:Facebook/Hilary Leach‎

UPDATE: Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq reopens

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

UPDATE: 8:10 a.m.

Highway 5 southbound is now open.

A lane closure is in effect on that stretch of the Coquihalla, one kilometre south of exit 256 so motorists should expect delays.

BC Hydro is also on site restoring power that has been effected due to vehicle incident.

—-

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Coquihalla will reopen southbound at the Coldwater Interchange by 8:30 a.m.

—-

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

Motorists should be wary heading out on the mountain highways this morning as dense fog sitting over higher elevations is being described as “pea soup”.

Environment Canada issued a fog warning this morning for the Okanagan Connector, Hwy. 97C and the Coquihalla, Hwy. 5, with the exception of “near zero visibility”.

“A stagnant weather pattern is giving rise to areas of dense fog along the highway,,” writes Environment Canada.

“The fog is expected to persist through today and tonight and then likely dissipate Tuesday morning. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

Hilary Leach‎ posted on Facebook that the fog from Kamloops to Merritt was pea soup, while Shirley Choiniere said the conditions were terrible.

The fog is already causing problems on the Coquihalla this morning.

As of 6 a.m., the Coquihalla is closed southbound at Exit 286, the Coldwater Interchange from Merritt to Hope because of vehicle incident, with reports of a northbound lane closure as well.

DriveBC states an assessment is ongoing and there is currently no estimated time of opening and no detour available.

An alternate route is available via Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 8.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by hovering over the Home tab and clicking Contact Us.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

Just Posted

Local Indigenous model gets opportunity to be on the runway in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations.

New members help keep Ashcroft and District Lions Club in good shape

Other Lions clubs are having to close because of aging membership and lack of new members.

Please don’t feed the deer: you’ll do more harm than good

Plus the possibility of wolves in Ashcroft, why we feed the birds, and why you don’t want raccoons.

Local News Briefs: Night Market and Swap and Shop coming to the HUB in February

Plus Experience Gold Country, why not to turn on house lights while driving, and more.

Golden Country: Yale goes from deserted Hudson’s Bay Company post to boom town

When gold fever prompted thousands of miners north, Yale found itself at the eye of the storm.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

UPDATE: Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq reopens

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

Most Read