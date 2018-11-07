FortisBC pleas with customers to reduce natural gas usage

While the Enbridge-owned natural gas transmission pipeline has been repaired, B.C.’s natural gas supply remains limited.

Enbridge is operating their transmission system at a reduced capacity for the next few months, starting at about 55 per cent capacity and gradually ramping up to 80 per cent.

Moving towards full transmission is a gradually step, but it will not be enough natural gas to support the typical consumption of natural gas users during the winter.

FortisBC is currently working to ensure natural gas is made available for customers, which includes bringing gas from Alberta, securing gas on the open market place and working with industrial customers to decrease consumption of natural gas use.

However, customers are also being asked to conserve their use of natural gas in their homes, strata buildings, businesses and municipal buildings when possible.

Since Oct. 9 FortisBC continues to make pleas to the public asking customers to reduce their natural gas usage.

According to FortisBC, if customers can continue to reduce their use of natural gas where possible now, this will help to replenish storage options to help offset the difference in availability later.

“FortisBC also owns a number of natural gas storage facilities located throughout BC that can be accessed during times of high demand, but the amount of gas they can store is limited,” states a press release.

Ways to reduce natural gas use:

Turn off the thermostat

Wear a sweater

Heat only the rooms you are in

Take shorter showers

Run your dishwasher only when it’s full

Wash your laundry in cold water

Use lower heat settings on your dryer

Cover windows with blinds or curtains

Natural gas fireplaces can still be used to efficiently heat the room you’re in.

