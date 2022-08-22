A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. Police say four men have been arrested after two guns were seized from a tent in a Downtown Eastside street encampment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. Police say four men have been arrested after two guns were seized from a tent in a Downtown Eastside street encampment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Four arrested after Vancouver police say guns found in encampment tent

Investigators believe weapons were being used for protection and to intimidate others in the camp

Vancouver police say four men have been arrested after two guns were seized from a tent in a Downtown Eastside street encampment.

Police say the weapons found in the tent near East Hastings and Carrall Street included a loaded shotgun.

The department says in a statement that officers, assisted by its Emergency Response Team, raided the tent around 8 a.m. Sunday after receiving a tip that guns and drugs were inside.

Investigators believe the weapons were being used for protection and to intimidate others in the encampment.

Sgt. Steve Addison says police have become “increasingly concerned” about public safety in and around the encampment.

A 40-year-old from Vancouver, a 23-year-old from Burnaby and two men in their 20s from Surrey are due in court in October to face multiple charges.

“Violence against the public and against our officers is on the rise throughout the Downtown Eastside, and the proliferation of guns in the encampment increases the risk to everyone,” Addison said in the statement.

The street encampment is in the process of being dismantled by city workers after Vancouver’s fire chief ordered it taken down due to fire and safety concerns.

RELATED: At least 40 people displaced by explosion and fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

gunsPovertyVancouver

Previous story
Car crash at West Vancouver wedding leaves 2 dead, 2 with life-altering injuries
Next story
Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

This is an image taken Sunday, Aug. 21 at a wildfire near Canoe Lake (C41588) (BC Wildfire Service photo )
Crews make good progress on lightning-caused fires in Cariboo Fire Centre

There are six new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre Friday, Aug. 19. (BCWS map)
Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The famous Chicken Poop Bingo returns to the Lytton River Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27. (Photo credit: Journal files)
Lytton River Festival bouncing back with two days of celebration

The last Arts on the Fly festival was in 2019 and took place earlier in the summer. A September date will include a slightly different format but lots of great acts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly’s Arts on the Fly 2022 lineup revealed