Kicking Horse Canyon extended closures are back, with a one month closure that comes into effect on April 19 and will last until the May long weekend. (MOTI photo)

Fourth round of extended Highway 1 closures announced east of Golden

It’s a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project

A fourth round of multi-day extended closures have been announced east of Golden, as a part of the ongoing work in the Kicking Horse Canyon.

The closures will take place from noon, on Monday, Sept. 26, until noon on Friday, Oct. 7.

The highway will reopen fully for travel for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Closures will resume at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and will be closed until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

During these periods, Trans-Canada Highway traffic will be routed via Highways 93S and 95, which will add up to 90 minutes to travel time.

Local commuter traffic will be permitted between 7:00 am to 7:30 am and 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm., as well as select day passes and emergency vehicles.

Please check DriveBC for the most reliable and up-to-date information before travelling during this period.

The project will see the highway expanded from two lanes to four with a meridian divider, with approximately 4.8 km of highway being updated, with 13 curves realigned and wider shoulders along the highway to accomodate cyclists.

The closures are a part of the larger Alberta to Kamloops four laning project, with the Province committing $837-million to upgrading Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border over the next three years under Budget 2021.

Work is also being done on Quartz Creek Bridge just west of Golden, and construction wrapped up on the Illecillewaet Brake Check portion of the highway just east of Revelstoke this past summer.

The project is expected to last three years, with a maximum of 30 weeks of closures over that time. Over 70 per cent of work on the project was completed after the latest round of extended closures.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
