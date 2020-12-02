Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart at a virtual swearing-in on Nov. 27. (Photo credit: Lori Pilon)

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart at a virtual swearing-in on Nov. 27. (Photo credit: Lori Pilon)

Fraser-Nicola MLA sworn in for third term, given new critic role

Jackie Tegart has been named as critic for Education in new cabinet

The BC Liberals held a virtual swearing-in of its 28 elected members on Nov. 27, with Fraser-Nicola’s Jackie Tegart sworn in for her third term as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

“I am grateful to be returning to the Legislature to continue to represent my constituents in Fraser-Nicola,” said Tegart. “It has been an honour to advocate on behalf of my constituents since 2013, and I am excited to continue that important work. The work begins today to hold the government to account and ensure investment in our communities.”

On Nov. 30, Interim Leader of the Official Opposition Shirley Bond announced the new BC Liberal MLA critic roles. Tegart — who held the role of critic for Regional Economic Development and Small Business prior to dissolution in September — has been named the critic for Education. Kamloops North MLA Peter Milobar is House Leader and critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, while Kamloops South MLA Todd Stone is the critic for Jobs, Economic Recovery, and Innovation.

Tegart was a trustee for the board of education of School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) for 17 years before she enterred municipal — and then provincial — politics. For 15 of those years she was chair of the SD74 board of education; she also served as president of the BC School Trustees’ Association.

“Our province’s education system has faced unprecedented challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tegart. “Many parents and teachers have worked tirelessly to keep our children safe and have expressed some deep concerns with how the current Ministry of Education is handling these challenges. I am looking forward to being a voice for our public education system and to working with school boards, teachers, and parents across our province to identify the gaps that need to be filled to ensure we can continue our children’s education without compromising their health or safety.”

“As the Official Opposition, we have a responsibility to make sure this government deals with the critical issues facing British Columbians,” said Bond. “Our caucus represents families and communities from all across the province and we will ensure that their voices are heard in Victoria.

“I have had the honour of working with Jackie for many years. She has extensive experience in B.C.’s education system and I know she will serve our caucus and British Columbians well.”

Bond also said that the province is facing a crisis like no other in our recent memory.

“This is a critical time for B.C. and a strong Official Opposition is going to be necessary in the coming months and years. Our BC Liberal team is ready to get to work on behalf of people in every corner of this province.”


Just Posted

Even though the CP Holiday Train is not running this year, CP has made donations to the food banks along its usual routes (including the one in Ashcroft), and will also be broadcasting a special live Holiday Train concert on Dec. 12. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
CP Holiday Train rolling into homes with a virtual concert

CP has made donations to all the food banks that would normally benefit from the annual event

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital

The wooden sign at the entrance to the parking lot at the Heritage Park in Ashcroft blew down in high winds on Oct. 10. Council has made an assessment of the park and its structures one of the priorities in its new strategic plan. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council lays out strategic plan for next two years

Trails master plan, a second North Ashcroft reservoir, and the Heritage Park all on the list

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek to move to quarterly utility billing in new year

Council also discussed the possibility of heavy flooding in spring 2021

Lytton RCMP Sgt. Curtis Davis accepts a plaque from Patsy Weekley of the Lytton post office in Oct. 2018, to commemorate a first responders stamp from Canada Post. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Lytton RCMP sergeant says farewell as posting comes to an end

Sgt. Curtis Davis is transferring out of Lytton and is sad to be leaving the area

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

An 18-year old male southern resident killer whale, J34, is stranded near Sechelt in 2016. A postmortem examination suggests he died from trauma consistent with a vessel strike. (Photo supplied by Paul Cottrell, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

B.C. research reveals multitude of human and environmental threats affecting killer whales

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

