Fraser-Nicola MLA sworn in for third term, given new critic role

Jackie Tegart has been named as critic for Education in new cabinet

The BC Liberals held a virtual swearing-in of its 28 elected members on Nov. 27, with Fraser-Nicola’s Jackie Tegart sworn in for her third term as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

“I am grateful to be returning to the Legislature to continue to represent my constituents in Fraser-Nicola,” said Tegart. “It has been an honour to advocate on behalf of my constituents since 2013, and I am excited to continue that important work. The work begins today to hold the government to account and ensure investment in our communities.”

On Nov. 30, Interim Leader of the Official Opposition Shirley Bond announced the new BC Liberal MLA critic roles. Tegart — who held the role of critic for Regional Economic Development and Small Business prior to dissolution in September — has been named the critic for Education. Kamloops North MLA Peter Milobar is House Leader and critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, while Kamloops South MLA Todd Stone is the critic for Jobs, Economic Recovery, and Innovation.

Tegart was a trustee for the board of education of School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) for 17 years before she enterred municipal — and then provincial — politics. For 15 of those years she was chair of the SD74 board of education; she also served as president of the BC School Trustees’ Association.

“Our province’s education system has faced unprecedented challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tegart. “Many parents and teachers have worked tirelessly to keep our children safe and have expressed some deep concerns with how the current Ministry of Education is handling these challenges. I am looking forward to being a voice for our public education system and to working with school boards, teachers, and parents across our province to identify the gaps that need to be filled to ensure we can continue our children’s education without compromising their health or safety.”

“As the Official Opposition, we have a responsibility to make sure this government deals with the critical issues facing British Columbians,” said Bond. “Our caucus represents families and communities from all across the province and we will ensure that their voices are heard in Victoria.

“I have had the honour of working with Jackie for many years. She has extensive experience in B.C.’s education system and I know she will serve our caucus and British Columbians well.”

Bond also said that the province is facing a crisis like no other in our recent memory.

“This is a critical time for B.C. and a strong Official Opposition is going to be necessary in the coming months and years. Our BC Liberal team is ready to get to work on behalf of people in every corner of this province.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC LiberalsProvincial Government