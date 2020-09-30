The TNRD is holding a free household hazardous waste round-up in Cache Creek on Oct. 25. (Photo credit: YouTube)

Free household hazardous waste round-up coming to Cache Creek

Event gives residents a chance to safely dispose of dangerous materials

Do you have old cleaners and chemicals, paint and batteries, and perhaps some mystery products lurking in your garage, shed, or under the kitchen sink? Are you unsure about what they are, or how and where to dispose of them in a safe way?

Then mark your calendar for Sunday, Oct. 25, when the Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be holding its free annual Household Hazardous Waste Round-up event in the parking lot of the Cache Creek Community Hall. The event is an opportunity for residents of Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Spences Bridge, and the surrounding area to bring in hard-to-dispose-of items for safe and environmentally friendly disposal.

Household hazardous waste is any waste from your home that is considered to be dangerous or which you have reason to believe could be hazardous, and it should never be put in the garbage. Commonly accepted examples of hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oil, antifreeze, flammables, poisons, corrosives, adhesives, grease/tar, gasoline/kerosene, pesticides, fertilizers, devices containing mercury, and pool or lab chemicals.

It’s also a place to dispose of items where the contents are not identifiable. If you have mystery containers that have lost their labels but contain something you believe might be dangerous, bring them along to the event for disposal.

This event is for residential waste only; business and commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted. Anyone bringing items should ensure that they are safely stored within the vehicle, and be aware that attendants will not remove items from back seats of vehicles.

The event will comply with all B.C. public health authority guidelines, in order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. For more information, please call 1-877-377-2596 or email recycleright@tnrd.ca.


Thompson Nicola Regional District

