Free movie passes for Paramount Theatre in Kamloops now available at all regional libraries

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library service and the Kamloops Film Society have teamed up to make free movie passes to the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops available to all library patrons. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

If you love films — and who doesn’t like a night out at the cinema? — you can now use your Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) card to get a free movie pass for the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops.

The TNRL and the Kamloops Film Society (KFS) have teamed up to offer free movie passes to the Paramount, which can be borrowed from any TNRL branch (including the mobile library). The move comes just in time for the Kamloops Film festival, which runs at the Paramount from March 2-11, and will allow TNRD residents with a valid library card to experience the best that cinema has to offer, not only during the festival but beyond.

“We are excited to bring accessible movie theatre experiences to our patrons,” says TNRL Manager of Discovery and Support Services Jenny Abramzik. “This new offering builds on the success of our BC Wildlife Park passes, our Family Fitness passes, and the recent addition of Big Little Science Centre passes.

“We are grateful to our community partners such as the Kamloops Film Society who make these enriching experiences possible.”

The KFS has been providing high-quality films and supporting film-related activities in Kamloops and area for 50 years. The society’s future was thrown into doubt in 2019, when Landmark Cinemas announced it would be ceasing operations at the society’s home, the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street.

However, less than two weeks later the Kelson Group announced that it had purchased the building. The KFS took over operation of the theatre, signing a five-year lease with the Kelson Group that saw the society paying a below market rental fee and assuming the operating costs. The KFS has the option to purchase the building at any time, or extend the agreement by an additional five years when the original agreement expires.

In addition to the Paramount Theatre, the KFS operates the Twin Rivers Drive-In and the MovieMart Video Store (located at the Paramount). Throughout the year they screen films weekly at the Paramount, and host the Thursday Film Series, the Indigenous Film Festival (in partnership with Tkemlúps te Secwépemc), and the annual Kamloops Film Festival, which includes the Kamloops Independent Short Shorts Festival. In April of 2023, the KFS will be launching a new French Film Festival in partnership with L’Association Francophone de Kamloops.

“The Kamloops Film Society is thrilled to be delivering this opportunity with our longtime partners at the TNRL,” says KFS Executive Director Dušan Magdolen. “We’re always striving to make our film offerings as accessible as possible, and this community pass program is just another step in that direction.”

The community pass is valid for admission to one regular-priced screening at the Paramount Theatre for one family (maximum two adults or seniors, and two children or students). The pass may be borrowed for up to one week. It does not include special events. Patrons can place a hold on the pass at www.tnrl.ca or at their local library.

The pass is the newest addition to the TNRL’s Extreme Lending program, which is a commitment to healthy communities through experience passes that help patrons of all ages discover, learn, and grow.



