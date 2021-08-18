Free Music in the Park concerts return to Kamloops through Aug. 28

Free Music in the Park events have kicked off at Riverside Park in Kamloops, and will continue through Aug. 28. (Photo credit: Kathleen Fisher Photography)

Frank’s Facebook fiasco

A Story Walk is taking place at the Ashcroft HUB soccer field on Aug. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. “Frank’s Facebook Fiasco” is a family-friendly event that promotes discussion and reflection on our relationship with technology, as participants follow Frank through his journey.

There will be free freezies and other goodies at this fun event. For more information, contact Roxanne L’Esperance at (250) 320-1179 or roxlesp@telus.net, or go to www.preventionserviceskamloops.ca.

Range now open

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association has reopened their range south of Cache Creek.

The Executive Committee has installed IBC 300-gallon water tanks at the shotgun, pistol, and rifle range buildings. The water is not potable, and is for fire use only. Two buckets per tank will be installed at each building. Once people have finished shooting for the day, they need to wait an additional 10 to 15 minutes prior to leaving to ensure that a grass fire has not started from ricochets.

Should a fire start, please use the buckets and water tanks to put it out immediately. If you have a cellphone, call 9-1-1.

Legion meat draws

The Ashcroft Legion is looking for a few volunteers to help out at its Saturday meat draws, which have resumed. The hours are 3:30 to approximately 5:30 p.m. If you’d like to volunteer, visit the Legion Branch 113 Ashcroft Facebook page, or call (250) 453-2423.

Music in the Park

Music in the Park in Kamloops, sponsored by the BC Lottery Corporation, resumed on Aug. 15 after being on hiatus throughout 2020. There will be free entertainment at Riverside Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every night through Aug. 28.

This year’s “mini-series” kicked off with performances by Margit Sky Project and Henry Small & Friends. BCLC is thrilled to once again be a presenting sponsor for this historic community celebration, which is the longest-running music series of its kind in North America. BCLC has been proudly hosting the event for 27 years alongside the City of Kamloops.

For further details and the full entertainment lineup, visit the City of Kamloops website at https://bit.ly/37L4h3R.

Teck donation helps wildfire relief efforts

Teck Resources Limited has announced a donation of $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and $50,000 to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) in support of emergency efforts in response to the wildfires in British Columbia. A further $25,000 will go to match donations made by Teck employees.

Teck’s donation to the Canadian Red Cross will help provide food, clothing, and temporary accommodation for evacuees, and the donation to the BC SPCA will support the rescue and relocation of pets and farm animals in affected regions. In addition to this donation, Teck is supporting employees who live within the area of evacuation orders in the Thompson-Nicola region, and is also engaging directly with Indigenous communities in the region to support wildfire relief efforts.

Go to www.redcross.ca for information on how to support the Canadian Red Cross and to www.spca.bc.ca for information on how to support the BC SPCA.

Drought conditions continue

As drought and water scarcity continues to rise for most of the southern half of British Columbia, the B.C. government is reminding everyone of the concerns about water supply security for users and the environment. Many freshwater angling closures are in place throughout B.C. due to increased stress to fish from low flows and high water temperatures.

Voluntary reduction of water usage, from surface and groundwater in southern B.C., is encouraged. All water users in affected areas need to reduce their water use wherever possible and observe all watering restrictions from their local/regional government, water utility provider, or irrigation district.

Areas under Drought Level 4 as of Aug. 4, 2021 include the North and South Thompson basins, as well as the Salmon River, Coldwater River, and Nicola River watersheds in the Thompson Okanagan region. Regions under Drought Level 3 include the entire Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Cariboo/Chilcotin, the East Kootenay Basin, and Skagit watershed.

British Columbia ranks drought levels from 0 to 5. Drought Level 5 is the most severe, with adverse impacts to socioeconomic or ecosystem values almost certain.

United Way assistance

United Way has relaunched the United For BC Wildfire Recovery Fund to help provide immediate and long-term assistance through non-profit agencies. The fund aims to help displaced residents with immediate needs and support non-profit agencies as they look to rebuild the supports necessary for recovery.

Applications are now open to agencies helping with immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires. Organizations helping with wildfire relief are encouraged to apply. Visit https://uwbc.ca/wildfires/ for details.



