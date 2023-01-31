Get growing: Seedy Saturday returns to Cache Creek on Feb. 4

Cache Creek’s Seedy Saturday event is back on Feb. 4 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. (pictured) The last Seedy Saturday event, in February 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Drop-in basketball

Drop by the Ashcroft HUB every Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. as of Feb. 2 to shoot some hoops, practice your basketball skills, and have some indoor fun. The event is by donation.

Seedy Saturday

Spring isn’t far off, and it’s never too early to start planning next year’s garden. Get a head start at Cache Creek’s 11th annual Seedy Saturday event, which returns to the Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 4 after a two-year pandemic pause.

Gather with other gardeners to talk about your garden plans, get some composting tips, learn about the benefits of permaculture and how to grow your own food in a changing climate, get advice from experts, check out what the vendors have to offer, and more.

Game night and karaoke at UniTea

Game Night is back at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. On Feb. 7, come down for what’s guaranteed to be a hilarious night of charades; challenge your family and friends at this free event that’s suitable for all ages. There are a lot of other games available, including dominoes, chess, checkers, crib, backgammon, cards, and more, as well as fun and simple games and puzzles for kids.

Don’t forget about Karaoke nights every Thursday at UniTea starting at 7 p.m. Come down and unleash your inner diva, or just enjoy the music.

Spences Bridge Community Club

The next meeting of the SBCC is coming up on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall. Anyone wanting to find out more about the club is welcome to attend.

Valentine’s Day kids’ and seniors’ dances

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Ashcroft HUB is hosting a Valentine’s Day Kids’ Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $2 per person, or $10 with the inclusion of 10 concession tickets.

On Monday, Feb. 13 Community Coffee will become a Valentine’s Dance for seniors from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will include a light lunch, music, dance lessons, and lots of laughs.

For more information contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Butterflyway Rangers wanted

The David Suzuki Foundation is recruiting Butterflyway Rangers. If you love gardening and community, and want to help protect pollinators at the same time, this is the gig for you, as you help create nature-filled neighbourhoods that support wild bees and butterflies.

Participants will receive free training and help from experts in areas such as native plants, pollinators, gardening, and community organizing. Applications must be received by Feb. 13; for more information go to www.davidsuzuki.org/butterflyway.

Bonaparte Watershed Society AGM

The Bonaparte Watershed Stewardship Society is holding its AGM on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Bonaparte Band hall on the Bonaparte Reserve north of Cache Creek, and all are welcome to attend. A light lunch will be provided (by donation) and membership renewals will be accepted, with the AGM to follow. It will include financials, a president’s and stakeholders’ reports, updates on old business, new business, and the election of officers.

Anyone who would like to know more about the society, learn about the Bonaparte watershed, or have a say in the society is invited to attend. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Allen Midgley at caribooal@gmail.com.

Open mixed-up bonspiel

Start getting your team ready for an open mixed-up bonspiel being hosted by the Ashcroft and District Curling Club at the Ashcroft rink on the weekend of March 3-5. There will be a minimum of 16 teams, with a first prize of at least $3,000. Cost is $650 per team.

To register a team, or for more information, call Janet Quesnel at (250) 457-7026 or Hilda Jones at (250) 457-7375.

FoodSafe course

The First Nations Health Authority is offering a FoodSafe course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Cook’s Ferry Band office in Spences Bridge.

The course is open to all, but there are limited seats. For more information, or to register, call the Cook’s Ferry office at (250) 458-2212 or (250) 455-6601.

Loon Lake love

The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society will be spreading some more love this February, with hand-painted wooden heart boards available to Loon Lake residents at no cost. Donations, however, are gratefully accepted, with funds raised put toward fencing the dog park on the community hall grounds.

The signs are made with love by local volunteer artisans and the community art committee. Order yours by contacting Karen at (250) 459-2281 or Susanne at (250) 459-5698, or by emailing loonlakecommunity@gmail.com. Donations can be sent via e-transfer to loonlakepurchases@gmail.com (Dog Park).

Crafters unite

All are welcome to attend the Clinton Quilters and Crafters group, which meets every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre at 217 Smith Avenue. Quilters and crafters of all ages are invited to bring along their current project and a lunch and create in the company of other like-minded people. The cost is $2 per person.

Library fun

Anyone who has a spinning wheel, or who works with fibres (including knitting, crocheting, feltwork, needlework, or more) is invited to come by the Cache Creek Library (Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon) or the Ashcroft Library (Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m.) and share patterns and ideas with others, or simply chat while you work on your project. The sessions are open to teens and adults of all skill levels.

A children’s “Crafts to Go” session is taking place via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Pre-register at the Ashcroft or Cache Creek branch and pick up your materials ahead of time, then get ready to join in the fun on Feb. 25.

Home School Storytime takes place at the Ashcroft Library from 1 to 2 p.m. every Tuesday through March 14. The sessions are aimed at 5- to 8-year-olds, with themed activities and/or crafts to complete in the library or at home.

The Teen Youth Hub at the Cache Creek Library (Feb. 11, Feb. 25, and March 11, 11 a.m. to noon each day) is a drop-in space where tweens/teens can study, chat with friends, use technology, or take part in that week’s activity, such as arts and crafts or gaming.



editorial@accjournal.ca

