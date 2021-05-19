Gold Country Communities Society’s two geocaching guides are now available — for free! — at a number of local venues, such as Junctions Coffee House in Cache Creek (pictured). (Photo credit: GCCS)

Get set for adventure with free Gold Country geocaching guides

Two guidebooks contain information, history, and photographs of more than 150 regional sites

Legion dinner

Come down to the Ashcroft Legion on Friday, May 21 for a dinner of cabbage rolls, perogies, sauerkraut, and garlic sausage, plus dessert, for $13 per person. You can dine on the patio (space permitting), or make it a take-out meal.

To reserve a dinner, call (250) 453-9133.

Live music at Unitea

Unitea Café in Ashcroft will be holding one more Saturday afternoon background music session, on May 22, when Roxanne Hall will be playing on the patio beside Unitea from 2 to 3:30 p.m. There will be an outdoor bar and washrooms available, and appetizers by Slim Jim’s Restaurant.

For more information, text (250) 457-1145 or email uniteainashcroft@gmail.com.

Ashcroft Art Show

The Ashcroft Art Club’s 53rd annual Fine Art Show and Sale continues through May 31, in person at the Sidewalk Gallery in Ashcroft and online at the club’s website at www.AshcroftArtClub.com.

You can view the three dozen pieces in this year’s show up close at the gallery, or from the comfort of your home whenever you like. If you are interested in purchasing any of the pieces, you can do so through the club’s website.

Canada Day outdoor market at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB is planning an outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Canada Day, July 1, featuring vendors, food concessions, cotton candy, raffle tickets, a 50/50 draw, and more.

Vendors can reserve a space for $5, and must supply their own tables, chairs, and shade devices. Call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com for more information. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Geocaching adventures

Looking for a safe and fun outdoor activity that’s great for the whole family? Do you want to learn more about the fabulous history of our region? Then pick up one or both of the Gold Country Geotourism Field Guides, absolutely free!

The guides feature more than 150 geocaching locations throughout the area, each with its own write-up and pictures, making them perfect for armchair adventurers as well. They can be found at a number of places locally, including Junctions Coffee House in Cache Creek, UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft, the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek, Horstings Farm Market, the village office in Clinton, and local visitor centres and museums. Not local, but want copies? Email geotour@telus.net. The guide is free, and only the postage/shipping is charged.

If you have a business in Gold Country, and would like some books to distribute, contact Gold Country Communities Society at the email address above.

Into the Interior

To commemorate Asian Heritage Month, the Royal BC Museum (RBCM) has been featuring online events that offer a variety of resources to learn more about the experiences of Asian settlers in B.C.

On May 26, RBCM@Home (Kids) will host “Into the Interior”, a choose-your-own-adventure, interactive narrative game that follows two Japanese-Canadian siblings as they experience internment during the 1940s. Attendees will participate in the collaborative play-through with University of Victoria students and game developers. You can find more information, as well as a link to register, at https://bit.ly/2SUydpW.

ICBC Enhanced Care refunds

Starting this week, ICBC will begin moving forward with issuing millions of Enhanced Care refunds to eligible customers.

With the launch of Enhanced Care on May 1, 2021, ICBC insurance now costs less. Savings started automatically on May 1, and that means ICBC will be sending millions of British Columbians a one-time, pro-rated refund. Each customer’s refund amount will be for the difference between what they paid when they last renewed their current insurance policy and the new, lower cost of Enhanced Care, for however long their current policy extends past May 1.​

Customers who paid using a credit card will receive a refund to that credit card. If your credit card has expired or ICBC is unable to validate this method of payment, you will receive a cheque. Customers who paid by cash or debit will receive a cheque in the mail, or a direct deposit into their bank account if they are eligible and have signed up. ICBC payment plan customers will receive their refund in the form of adjustments to their monthly payments, which will now be lower.

With millions of refunds to process, it will take some time for all refunds to be sent to customers.


Just Posted

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Members of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club do some serious clean-up along Government Street in Ashcroft on May 18. (Photo credit: Ashcroft and District Lions Club/Facebook)
Local Lions helping to support Easter Seals Camps fundraiser

Easter Seals Camps are a cause the Ashcroft and District Lions Club has supported for many years

Crew on the set of an episode of The Twilight Zone in Ashcroft in February 2020. Film production in the region is busier than ever, and local crew members are in huge demand for a wide variety of positions. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Opportunities in local film industry ‘as big as the imagination’

Many production companies are looking to film in the area, and local crew members are in high demand

Cache Creek at the Quartz Road culvert on May 15. The risk of flooding has receded for this year now that snowpack levels have decreased. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Flood risk recedes throughout region as snowpack decreases

Sudden heavy rain could still lead to flooding

The new council of Bonaparte Band at their swearing-in on May 17. (from l) Chief Frank Antoine; Coun. Neil Antoine; Coun. Keith Zabotel; Kristopher Billy (on behalf of his mother, Coun. Dr. Verna Billy-Minnabarriet); Coun. Michelle Canaday; Elder Julie Antoine (front). (Photo credit: Bonaparte Band)
Local elections at Bonaparte and Ashcroft bands, Spences Bridge

Changes at Bonaparte and Spences Bridge while Ashcroft remains the same

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

