Get set for adventure with free Gold Country geocaching guides

Two guidebooks contain information, history, and photographs of more than 150 regional sites

Gold Country Communities Society’s two geocaching guides are now available — for free! — at a number of local venues, such as Junctions Coffee House in Cache Creek (pictured). (Photo credit: GCCS)

Legion dinner

Come down to the Ashcroft Legion on Friday, May 21 for a dinner of cabbage rolls, perogies, sauerkraut, and garlic sausage, plus dessert, for $13 per person. You can dine on the patio (space permitting), or make it a take-out meal.

To reserve a dinner, call (250) 453-9133.

Live music at Unitea

Unitea Café in Ashcroft will be holding one more Saturday afternoon background music session, on May 22, when Roxanne Hall will be playing on the patio beside Unitea from 2 to 3:30 p.m. There will be an outdoor bar and washrooms available, and appetizers by Slim Jim’s Restaurant.

For more information, text (250) 457-1145 or email uniteainashcroft@gmail.com.

Ashcroft Art Show

The Ashcroft Art Club’s 53rd annual Fine Art Show and Sale continues through May 31, in person at the Sidewalk Gallery in Ashcroft and online at the club’s website at www.AshcroftArtClub.com.

You can view the three dozen pieces in this year’s show up close at the gallery, or from the comfort of your home whenever you like. If you are interested in purchasing any of the pieces, you can do so through the club’s website.

Canada Day outdoor market at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB is planning an outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Canada Day, July 1, featuring vendors, food concessions, cotton candy, raffle tickets, a 50/50 draw, and more.

Vendors can reserve a space for $5, and must supply their own tables, chairs, and shade devices. Call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com for more information. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Geocaching adventures

Looking for a safe and fun outdoor activity that’s great for the whole family? Do you want to learn more about the fabulous history of our region? Then pick up one or both of the Gold Country Geotourism Field Guides, absolutely free!

The guides feature more than 150 geocaching locations throughout the area, each with its own write-up and pictures, making them perfect for armchair adventurers as well. They can be found at a number of places locally, including Junctions Coffee House in Cache Creek, UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft, the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek, Horstings Farm Market, the village office in Clinton, and local visitor centres and museums. Not local, but want copies? Email geotour@telus.net. The guide is free, and only the postage/shipping is charged.

If you have a business in Gold Country, and would like some books to distribute, contact Gold Country Communities Society at the email address above.

Into the Interior

To commemorate Asian Heritage Month, the Royal BC Museum (RBCM) has been featuring online events that offer a variety of resources to learn more about the experiences of Asian settlers in B.C.

On May 26, RBCM@Home (Kids) will host “Into the Interior”, a choose-your-own-adventure, interactive narrative game that follows two Japanese-Canadian siblings as they experience internment during the 1940s. Attendees will participate in the collaborative play-through with University of Victoria students and game developers. You can find more information, as well as a link to register, at https://bit.ly/2SUydpW.

ICBC Enhanced Care refunds

Starting this week, ICBC will begin moving forward with issuing millions of Enhanced Care refunds to eligible customers.

With the launch of Enhanced Care on May 1, 2021, ICBC insurance now costs less. Savings started automatically on May 1, and that means ICBC will be sending millions of British Columbians a one-time, pro-rated refund. Each customer’s refund amount will be for the difference between what they paid when they last renewed their current insurance policy and the new, lower cost of Enhanced Care, for however long their current policy extends past May 1.​

Customers who paid using a credit card will receive a refund to that credit card. If your credit card has expired or ICBC is unable to validate this method of payment, you will receive a cheque. Customers who paid by cash or debit will receive a cheque in the mail, or a direct deposit into their bank account if they are eligible and have signed up. ICBC payment plan customers will receive their refund in the form of adjustments to their monthly payments, which will now be lower.

With millions of refunds to process, it will take some time for all refunds to be sent to customers.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News