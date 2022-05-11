Graffiti Days weekend packed full of fun events for everyone

Can a car be a handyman’s special? Raffle tickets for this fixer-upper will be available at Graffiti Days, and the winner canwalk away with thecaror $500 in cash.(Photo credit: Graffiti Days committee)

It’s only four weeks until this year’s Graffiti Days weekend in Cache Creek, and the organizing committee is hard at work to bring the popular classic car weekend back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

The last Graffiti Days weekend was in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 the committee arranged a classic and vintage car cruise through Cache Creek and Ashcroft to keep the Graffiti Days spirit alive, and the cruise will once again be a part of this year’s event, which will include a smoke show, two dances, a Poker Run, the Show ’n Shine, and much more.

“It’s our big event for Cache Creek,” says organizer Bill Elliott. “There’ll be lots of people here, and lots of stuff to do.”

The weekend kicks off on Friday, June 10 with a family dance at the Cache Creek community hall from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, prizes will be handed out, and 1950s-style dress is preferred, but not essential.

Families can also enjoy a “Moonlight Movie” event at 5Ts Driving Range just east of Cache Creek on Highway 1. Sponsored by Interior Savings, the gates open at 6 p.m., which is when the concession opens; the movie starts at dusk. The film is Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021), and admission is by donation, with proceeds going to the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Cache Creek Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the junction of Highways 1 and 97. Another attraction running in conjunction with Graffiti Days is drag racing at the Campbell Hill dragstrip south of town, which begins on Friday with a test and tune and continues Saturday and Sunday with races all day on both days.

The Geocache Poker Run returns from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, combining geocaching with all the fun of a classic poker run and with cash prizes at the end. Participants need to be in a vehicle that’s from 1979 or earlier, although Elliott says anyone who’s dressed in 1950s-style clothing can take part, no matter what the age of their vehicle is: “It’s a way to include people who don’t have classic cars.” Participants should meet outside the Cache Creek visitor centre, where they can purchase their cards.

The Poker Run will be followed by the classic car cruise, which starts at the Visitor Centre at 1:30 p.m. on June 11. All vehicles from 1979 or earlier are encouraged to take part in the cruise, which will travel through Cache Creek before hitting the highway and picking up participants from Campbell Hill dragstrip. The cruise will then continue into Ashcroft and do a tour of the town before heading back to Cache Creek for the Show ’n Shine, which starts at the Cache Creek park at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

The Show ’n Shine is also open to all vehicles from 1979 or earlier, and admission is free. The Ashcroft and District Lions Club will be supplying a concession, and raffle tickets will be on sale for a 1955 Chev 210 4-door sedan that has seen better days and would make an excellent fixer-upper project. The winner can also choose to walk away with $500 cash instead of the car.

While you’re admiring the cars, keep an eye open for Mike Hall of Rust Bros., who will be making an appearance at Graffiti Days.

From 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday the always-popular Smoke Show will be taking place at the Cache Creek community hall, where the Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek will have a beer garden. There is no admission or entrance fee, and the event is open to all insured vehicles regardless of age.

The traditional Graffiti Days dance starts at 9:30 p.m. at the community hall. The event is free, and 1950s-style clothing is preferred (no minors allowed).

Elliott says that donations are being sought for prize items and also to go in the goodie bags that are given to everyone who takes part in the Show ’n Shine: “Ideally we’d get 125 items for the bags, but we’ll take whatever people can give.” Small items such as pins or pens are gratefully accepted for the bags; larger items can be used as prizes at different events. Any local businesses, organization, or individuals who have donations can contact Sue Peters at (250) 457-0068.

Information about the Graffiti Days weekend can be found online at the Cache Creek Graffiti Days Facebook page. Anyone wanting information about the drag races can contact Mark Boutilier at marksbog66@gmail.com or (778) 241-6609, or go to the Cache Creek Drag Racers Facebook page.

“It’s great that there’s so much enthusiasm out there by committee members,” says Elliott. “A lot of people want to make this happen, and it takes a lot of people, including the service clubs and the Cache Creek Fire Department and businesses like Interior Savings and Wastech and Hungry Herbies and Horsting’s.

”An event like this draws car people from across the province and as far away as Alberta, and that boosts the local economy. They have to stay somewhere and eat, which is why we try to make it more than just a one-day event.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

