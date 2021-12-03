Half-naked woman ignites willow tree while trying to keep warm at Kelowna beach

Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)

Crews have removed a large willow tree at Lake Avenue Dog Park, locally known as Mushroom Beach, after it was set on fire early Friday morning (Dec. 3).

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. by area residents.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tammy Lobb said residents reported a group of people, including a partially nude woman, gathered by a fire near the tree to keep warm.

The fire quickly grew out of control and spread inside of the willow tree. The tree continued to produce smoke as crews from Action Tree Service worked to remove it. The Kelowna Fire Department was on scene to douse the tree before it was cut down.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Kelowna RCMP have concluded their investigation.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP prepare for crack down on impaired driving

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman on West Kelowna sidewalk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ArsonfireKelowna

Previous story
Disease specialist says COVID-19 testing better than travel ban ‘whack-a-mole’
Next story
98% of turkeys survived flooding, says B.C. Agriculture Minister

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed overnight throughout the weekend

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning in place for Hope, Coquihalla and Hope-Princeton

Kendra Taylor and her cat Twilight, who disappeared from Cache Creek on Sept. 21 and was turned in to the Port Coquitlam SPCA nearly two months later. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cat comes back to Cache Creek home after two month disappearance

The photograph shows where a new CP line has been established to the east (right) of the washed-out overpass and rail line at Tank Hill on Highway 1 near Nicomen. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the hope is to have the highway through the canyon reopened by mid-January, 2022. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Work continues to reopen highways as extent of damage is revealed