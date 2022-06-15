Hard-working Loon Lake couple honoured as Citizens of the Year

(from l) Doug and Susanne Kavalec have been honoured as Loon Lake’s Citizens of the Year 2021 for their outstanding community service. The award was presented by Loon Lake’s 2020 Citizen of the Year, Lois Harper. (Photo credit: LLCRAS)

Cache Creek burn permit

Backyard burning season is here, and residents of Cache Creek who are looking for a burn permit can find the form and submit it online by going to https://cachecreek.ca/permits. In addition to the form, the page contains information on which fires do and do not require a permit.

Art garden grand opening

Everyone is invited to the grand opening of The Bloomin’ Paintbrush Art Garden on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft on Saturday, June 18. In the morning there is a free public art event, there will be an art sale and demonstrations all day, and the band WE3 will be playing from the bandstand in the afternoon. Come on down and take a look at this new oasis in the heart of Ashcroft!

Clinton plant swap

Clinton council has proclaimed 2022 the “Year of the Garden”, and on Saturday, June 18 — which is National Garden Day — you can head to the Clinton Museum between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a plant swap. Clinton Communities in Bloom is supporting the event and donating plants, and it’s an excellent way to share any plants that you no longer need or are splitting, and pick up something new or different for your garden.

Royal Purple Bingo

Join the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple for Bingo at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Sunday, June 19, which is going ahead on Father’s Day. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. The money raised helps Royal Purple with their fundraising activities, which benefit local students, fire departments, and more

HUB summer camps

Summer is coming — honest! — and the Ashcroft HUB is ready with a full slate of eight camps running through July and August. The camps are for kids aged 7 to 14 and run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day; the cost is $50 per child per camp.

On offer this year are Art Camp (July 5-8); Fine Arts Camp (tentative; July 11-15); Science Camp (July 19-22); Jurassic Camp (July 26-29); Dance Camp (Aug. 2-5); Under the Sea (Aug. 9-12); Wizard Camp (Aug. 16-19); and Crazy Café (Aug. 23-26).

Registration for all the camps opens on June 20, and limited space is available. Sign up at www.ashcrofthub.ca; you can also call (250) 453-9177, or drop by the HUB office during regular hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday).

Co-ops: An introduction

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting a free workshop about co-operatives from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. Join Daphane Nelson to learn the who, what, why, and how of co-ops, and join a group conversation about how this type of organization can help build economic resiliency in B.C.’s rural communities.

You can pre-register for the event at https://co-opsinashcroft.bpt.me.

Kids Rock camp

The Kids Rock Bible Camp is taking place at Big Bar Lake Provincial Park near Clinton from July 8-13. The cost is $150 per family, and includes lunch and dinner each day, a campsite for each family, and all activities.

For more information, or to register, go to www.kidsrockcamp.com.

Citizens of the Year

Doug and Susanne Kavalec were recently presented with the Loon Lake Citizen of the Year Award 2021 for their outstanding community service.

Susanne united the community with the heart campaign, donating time and materials to create more than 100 “Loon Lake Love” signs. She also spent countless volunteer hours as a director on the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society board and the Sunshine Committee, assisting with fundraisers, events, and the reader board sign, helping with the creation, development, and maintenance of the Community Trail, donating materials for, and constructing, the dog park, and donating handmade craft items to sell at the Hook, Wine Sinker boutique.

Doug volunteered to help with unloading materials for the renovation of the hall on a moment’s notice, loaned his personal equipment, helped with the creation of the trail and dog park, and selflessly helped with other tasks whenever asked. Congratulations and thanks to both!

Art in the Park

Art in the Park returns on July 1 as part of the City of Kamloops’ Canada Day event at Riverside Park. More than 60 artists and artisans will show and sell their work at the juried show, which promises a variety of quality art and fine crafts.

There will be vendors including jewellers, painters, henna artists, and more, as well as roving performers and local goods. You can also stop by the community booths to learn a thing or two about the amazing arts organizations in Kamloops.

Art in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. For more information, go to www.kamloopsarts.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News