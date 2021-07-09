Health care information for those affected by the Lytton fire

How and where to get prescriptions and medications, see physicians, get lab tests, and more

St. Bartholomew’s health centre in Lytton, pictured here in 2009, was destroyed by fire last week. Interior Health has information for those who received health care services in the community. (Photo credit: Journal archives)

Interior Health (IH) has issued information regarding health care and medical assistance for residents of Lytton who had to leave the community after a devastating fire destroyed 90 per cent of the town last week.

If the office of your regular primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) has been impacted by wildfires, you can still access care. This applies to anyone impacted by the Lytton fire, including non-residents who accessed health care in Lytton. Local options include:

Ashcroft Hospital and Health Centre: The emergency department is open Fridays from 6 p.m. until Mondays at 8 a.m.; closed on statutory holidays.

Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre: The emergency department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Chase Health Centre: The centre is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for appointments. Call (250) 679-3312.

Kamloops: Additional nurse practitioner appointments are being set up for individuals in the Kamloops area. You can access these appointments by calling the Kamloops Urgent Primary Care Centre.

Medications/prescriptions: Visit any pharmacy and speak to the pharmacist. He or she can help you access an emergency supply of the medications you may need without you having to see a physician or nurse practitioner.

Standing lab orders: Call 1-877-740-7747, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to book an appointment within Interior Health. Anyone outside the IH region can have a requisition faxed to the lab that is nearest to their location.

First Nations supports: First Nations clients seeking support with refilling prescriptions or getting medical supplies and equipment can contact First Nations Health Benefits at 1-855-550-5454, or go to https://www.fnha.ca.

Seeing a physician/nurse practitioner: If you need immediate emergency care, go to the nearest emergency department. A list of IH health care facilities can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca. If you are not sure if you need emergency care, call Health Link BC at 8-1-1, 24 hours a day to speak to a registered nurse who will provide advice.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse services: Current clients should contact their existing MHSU clinician or call 310-MHSU (310-6478).

Home Health/Seniors Care services: Call (250) 851-7945 to access home health/home support, wound care and IV therapies, diabetes education, and cardiovascular, respiratory, and nutrition services.

Public health and maternity care: Contact (250) 851-7300 (toll free 1-866-847-4372). This includes nursing and health protection.

COVID-19 testing: Book an appointment online or call 1-877-740-7747 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week). You can find more information at https://news.interiorhealth.ca/covid-19.

COVID-19 vaccinations: Call 1-833-838-2323 seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To book online, go to https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/.

For updates on health care information for wildfire evacuees, visit the Interior Health website at www.interiorhealth.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021Lytton