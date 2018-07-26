Hedley lead singer Jacob Hoggard performs during the band’s final concert of their current tour in Kelowna, B.C. on Friday, March 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to appear in Toronto court today on sex charges

Hoggard is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom today to face three sex-related charges.

A lawyer for the frontman of the band Hedley is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom today, as the rock star faces three sex-related charges.

Jacob Hoggard, 34, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Toronto police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl that allegedly occurred in 2016.

Officers would not provide any additional comment on the case or the charges.

Hoggard, who is from Vancouver, has previously denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he behaved in a way that objectifies women.

His lawyer, Ian Smith, says he will appear in court at 2 p.m. today, on Hoggard’s behalf.

The Vancouver-based band played its last show before an “indefinite hiatus” in Kelowna, B.C., on March 24.

The Canadian Press

