High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, 9 km west of Revelstoke, and Clanwilliam Bridge.

Next update will come from DriveBC at around noon.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A closure was previously planned for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Mar. 2) for avalanche control work.

⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions west of #Revelstoke between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge due to high avalanche hazard. An assessment is in progress. #Sicamous ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/6zW4srLiGH pic.twitter.com/cB0FgmCOw2 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 2, 2023

Avalanche conditions in the Interior are dangerous at the moment according to Avalanche Canada.

Three skiers were killed in an avalanche on Wednesday (Mar. 1) near Invermere. 12 people have been killed in avalanches in B.C. this season, including seven since Feb. 11. Avalanche Canada has warned that this year’s snowpack is dangerous and difficult to forecast.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

