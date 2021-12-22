Highway 1 closed between Hope and Boston Bar due to avalanche activity

There is no detour information available at the moment, according to DriveBC

Highway 1 closed between Hope and Boston Bar. Avalanche danger zone is between Ross Road and Boston Bar Station Road for 59.6 kilometres. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 was closed early Wednesday morning (Dec. 22) due to increased avalanche activity between Hope and Boston Bar, according to DriveBC.

There is no detour information available at the moment. Assessment is underway.

The avalanche danger zone is between Ross Road and Boston Bar Station Road for 59.6 kilometres, which is from Hope to 26 kilometres south of Jackass Mountain Summit, the DriveBC notice said.

Watch for traffic control and check DriveBC for updates.

