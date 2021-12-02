Crews were removing the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Dec. 2). Highway 1 is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Crews were removing the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Dec. 2). Highway 1 is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Highway 1 set to reopen Thursday afternoon from Abbotsford to Hope

No travel restrictions, but drivers urged to limit to essential purposes

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack is expected to reopen sometime Thursday afternoon (Dec. 2), according to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The freeway is also expected to open Thursday afternoon just east of Highway 9 to Hope. The ministry says drivers should expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic-pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area.

Neither section is subject to travel restrictions.

RELATED: Tiger Dam on Highway 1 in Abbotsford is coming down

“However, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue,” the ministry states.

The ministry says highway infrastructure remains vulnerable, and they are continuing to monitor the weather and the performance of the highway.

“People should be aware that highways affected by severe weather could close at any time if conditions change.”

Crews on Thursday morning began dismantling the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for the most recent updates.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. government falling short with old-growth forest protection, say Indigenous leaders
Next story
COVID-19 outbreaks in steep decline at B.C. hospitals, care homes

Just Posted

Kendra Taylor and her cat Twilight, who disappeared from Cache Creek on Sept. 21 and was turned in to the Port Coquitlam SPCA nearly two months later. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cat comes back to Cache Creek home after two month disappearance

The photograph shows where a new CP line has been established to the east (right) of the washed-out overpass and rail line at Tank Hill on Highway 1 near Nicomen. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the hope is to have the highway through the canyon reopened by mid-January, 2022. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Work continues to reopen highways as extent of damage is revealed

A bylaw allowing Ashcroft residents to have backyard campfires is in the works, but permits are not available until it has been adopted. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Ashcroft now a step closer to allowing backyard campfires

(back row, from l) Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schachtel, Christine Williams, and Cst. Marika Masters and (front row, from l) Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser helped collect food, toys, and cash donations at Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event in December 2020. (Photo credit: Jackson Masters)
Get ready to cram a cruiser in Clinton