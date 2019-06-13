Thunderstorms have been on and off in 100 Mile House and area. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Highway 97 has reopened after single-vehicle incident

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): The highway has reopened.

ORIGINAL: Highway 97 is closed after a motor vehicle incident around Davis Lake Road.

Traffic is reportedly stopped in both directions.

According to the RCMP, it was a singular vehicle incident. An air ambulance is on the way and the highway is estimated to be closed for the next 15 to 20 minutes.

100 Mile House has been experiencing some heavy rainfall today, as thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area all day.

Continued rainfall is leaving a lot of water on roadways, increasing the risk of hydroplaning.

