Hockey Canada COO Scott Smith speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on December 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hockey Canada COO Scott Smith speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on December 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989

President says he’ll step down if Hockey Canada governance asks him to

Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.

The hockey governing body has been under fire since it was revealed the money in its multimillion-dollar National Equity Fund — which had been reserved for uninsured payments including sexual assault and sexual abuse claims — comes from player fees.

The fund was also used to pay for the services of a law firm that has been investigating an alleged sexual assault in 2018 that has Hockey Canada officials before a committee of MPs this week.

Sheldon Kennedy, an advocate for sexual abuse survivors and one of James’s victims, has called on Hockey Canada’s leadership to resign as a result of their handling of the allegations.

MPs asked Hockey Canada president Scott Smith if he would step down.

Smith says he is prepared to take on the responsibility for change, but if Hockey Canada’s governance decides he is not the right person for the job, he will accept that.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Canada’s top women hockey players say there’s much to do to clean up toxic behaviour

READ ALSO: Hockey Canada releases plan to combat ‘toxic’ culture ahead of parliamentary hearings

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeysexual assault

Previous story
Idaho sex offender arrested by B.C. RCMP after 20 years on the run
Next story
MP Frank Caputo attends Popal Mass in Edmonton

Just Posted

Grand Chief Edward John takes part in a gathering in Vancouver on September 11, 2014. An abrupt stay of proceedings has been directed in the sex assault trial of the former B.C. cabinet minister and Indigenous leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Crown stays Prince George-based sex charges against former Indigenous leader Ed John

Changes are coming to the medical clinic at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
New seven-day-a-week medical clinic planned for Ashcroft

BCWS woodland firefighters currently battling the Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton get some puppy love from one of Tricia Thorpe and Don Glasgow’s puppies on July 23, 2022. (Photo credit: Jamie von Sacken)
Puppy love: Lytton wildfire crew gets paws-itively delightful surprise

Many cities across B.C. recorded the hottest days of their histories during the 'heat dome' heatwave that blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest at the end June, 2021. (File photo)
Cooling centre open at Ashcroft HUB as temperatures set to soar