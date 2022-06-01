Honour Ranch near Ashcroft looking for local volunteers to help out at site

The Honour Ranch near Ashcroft is looking for local volunteers to help out at the site, which assists members of the Armed Forces, veterans, emergency services personnel, and their families deal with operational stress injuries. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Volunteers needed at Honour Ranch

Honour Ranch, located 12 kilometres from Ashcroft, is a non-profit organization that helps members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, emergency services personnel, and their families who are suffering from operational stress injuries.

The ranch is in need of volunteers to help at the site with cleaning, maintenance, and many other tasks. If you are available and would like to help a very worthwhile cause, contact Darrin Curran at darrincurran@gmail.com or (250) 319-3461 for more information.

Concert at UniTea

Come down to UniTea Café and Lounge for a dance party featuring Sabrina Weeks and Mike Hilliard and an evening of great music, dancing, and singalongs. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and tickets for this all-ages event are $22 each. They can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3NMZZvN.

Wellness Exchange

The Wellness Exchange is a series of five free, weekly one-hour workshops designed to help people build skills to cope with stress and adversity. Participants will be given information and tools to increase coping skills, create healthier relationships, and build resilience. The workshops are offered in a virtual group format, and participants can attend as few or as many sessions as they want.

One series runs from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday from June 7 to July 5 (sign up at https://bit.ly/3t5hQG8), while the other runs from 10 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday from June 8 to July 6 (sign up at https://bit.ly/3N5pyYM). More information, including the complete schedule, Zoom links, and passwords, can be found at https://bit.ly/3GB5kE8.

Grad parade

On June 9, come out and cheer on the Desert Sands Community School grad class of 2022. Grads will line up at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft at 4 p.m. to show off their formal wear, so drive by and give them a wave.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., the grads will be driving through downtown Ashcroft (Railway, 3rd, Bancroft, and 6th); the Mesa (Mesa Vista and Cliff); and North Ashcroft (Tingley, Brunswick, Birch, Government, Elm, Battel, and Pine) before heading to the Cache Creek Community Hall. Starting at approximately 5:30 p.m., the grads will be driving through Cache Creek, along Stage, Cumming, Woodburn Drive and Crescent, Stanley Parke, Semlin, Maclean, Sunvalley, Parke, and Quartz.

Two-day Cache Creek market

The Cache Creek market will be holding a two-day Graffiti Days market and swap meet on June 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Contact organizer Wendy Coomber at wcoomber@telus.net for vendor details.

Indigenous Day at Hat Creek Ranch

Historic Hat Creek Ranch will be offering free admission to all visitors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for Indigenous Day on Tuesday, June 21.

In addition to all the regular site attractions, there will be Indigenous demonstrations, storytelling, hoop dancing, youth Jingle Dress dancers, and more. There will also be a market, and all vendors are welcome at a cost of $10 to book a spot. Please note that there is no power at the site, and vendors must supply their own table(s), chairs, and shade. No food products please.

For more information, or to book a vendor spot, email contact@historichatcreek.com or acct@historichatcreek.com.



