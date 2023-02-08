ICBC lists personalized licence plate rejects

Around one-third of personalized licence plate requests turned down last year

Many requests for personalized licence plates in B.C. are rejected every year, for a variety of reasons. (Photo credit: Carolyn Franks/ICBC)

Many requests for personalized licence plates in B.C. are rejected every year, for a variety of reasons. (Photo credit: Carolyn Franks/ICBC)

Personalized licence plates have been a hit with many motorists since they were first introduced in B.C., but a surprisingly large number of requests don’t make the cut each year.

For example, you won’t see BLU BYU, SHIRAZ, and HELL NO on a licence plate in B.C. anytime soon. They were among the 3,135 personalized licence plate slogans that were rejected by ICBC in 2022.​

In total, ICBC received 9,467 slogan requests for personalized licence plates last year, with 67 per cent approved and 33 per cent not making the cut. Slogans are rejected if they do not meet ICBC’s guidelines and criteria or if they are deemed objectionable; for instance, if they are discriminatory, sexually suggestive, abusive, or derogatory in any language.

Intellectual property requests (such as trademarks) are also not allowed, nor are references to risky driving behaviour and speed or speeding. Anything to do with the use or sale of legal or illegal drugs is prohibited, as are alcohol-related words or brands, or the effects of drugs or alcohol.

Every personalized licence plate application that ICBC receives is thoroughly reviewed by a dedicated team to ensure the plate is acceptable for display on a vehicle in B.C. Among the requests that were rejected in 2022 were suggestions including:

1. ZOOOOM​

​2. U2SLOW

3. BLU BYU

4. SHIRAZ

5. HELL NO

6. BLURRR

7. VIRUS

8. LYTMUP

​​9. XLR8

10. SUPC​HG

11. DEMON

12. BADASS

The full list of rejected personalized plates in 2022 is available at https://bit.ly/3HAoISx.​​ (Note: Some slogans may be offensive to some.) Worth noting is that if a personalized plate is approved, and is later the subject of a complaint or is determined to be obscene, it can be recalled.

“We’ve seen increased interest in personalized plates in the last few years,” says Sandy-Anne Dodig, ICBC’s Manager of Insurance Operations Support. “Personalized licence plates can be a fun and creative way to express yourself, and are available for regular passenger vehicles, motorcycles, vans, light trucks, and motor homes.”

ICBC recommends that B.C. drivers who are interested in a personalized licence plate review the criteria and guidelines before submitting their application. They can be viewed at http://bit.ly/40BLDFN, which also contains more information on personalized licence plates and how to apply.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ICBC

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mill closures threaten to punch holes in the fabric of rural B.C. towns

Just Posted

An Aboriginal Patient Navigator is now available at the Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Aboriginal Patient Navigator now available at Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system’s community support worker Karlie Ferland. (Photo credit: TNRL)
Community support worker now available through local libraries

The Village of Clinton is receiving nearly $150,000 for floodplain mapping and a flood mitigation plan. (Photo credit: Journal archives)
Clinton receives funding to help reduce risk of flooding

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Program provides education and outreach about invasive plant species in the region and how to deal with them. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD asking all residents to complete survey about services

Pop-up banner image