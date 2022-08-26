A police vehicle is seen outside of a Lynrick Road home on the morning of Aug. 25. (Contributed)

A police vehicle is seen outside of a Lynrick Road home on the morning of Aug. 25. (Contributed)

Infant expected to recover after ingesting possible toxic drugs at Kelowna home

RCMP and emergency services were called at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 24)

Kelowna RCMP and BC Emergency Services responded a case of a one-year-old who was unconscious on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 24).

When the RCMP arrived to the 1600-block of Lynrick Road, they found a family member giving the infant CPR on the hood of a vehicle. The family told officers the infant might have ingested an unknown substance.

The one-year old was given Narcan at the scene and responded positively. They were still taken to hospital for further treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development is taking care of the child for now.

RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit has opened a file and the investigation is still on-going.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that this once again demonstrates the need for more support for those struggling with substance abuse.

“We at the RCMP are so grateful for the actions of the family member and all first responders who no doubt saved this child’s life.”

READ MORE: Data from Kelowna crane collapse allowed to be held onto by RCMP

READ MORE: Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

babysittingBreaking NewsKelowna

Previous story
Assault on Kelowna teen that ‘shocked community’ leads to arrest 9 months later
Next story
U.S. Justice department releases Trump estate raid affidavit

Just Posted

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Kai Quesnel (fourth from l beside flag) and a group of volunteers braved the heat on Aug. 16 to repaint the rainbow crosswalk on Railway Avenue at 4th Street in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Volunteers give Ashcroft’s rainbow crosswalk new burst of colour

Cariboo Memorial Hospital director Derek Keller provides an update on the hospital redevelopment project during a 60th anniversary celebration of the present hospital held Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade delayed, spring 2023 new target

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed a blue 1995 Ford F-150 pickup prior to a collision on Highway 20 near Chimney Valley Road Wednesday, Aug. 24 to contact them at 250-392-6211. (Black Press Media file photo)
Single vehicle collision west of Williams Lake claims life of woman