Interior Health planning COVID clinics in rural areas

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The clinics are open to people 18 and older who are due for their COVID-19 booster dose as well as children aged five to 11 to get the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

“Early in our vaccine rollout this spring, we held immunizations clinics for people living in rural and remote communities to make it easier for people to get vaccinated right away,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “We are on the way back to these communities to provide booster doses and immunization for kids who are now eligible for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.”

Clinics will begin in December and community members will be notified directly by Immunizations BC when it is time to book appointments. For a full list of immunization clinics, please visit https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks/covid-19/immunization-clinics.

To get an invitation to book an appointment, both adults and children must be registered with www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/ or call 1‑833‑838‑2323.

People 12 and older who still need their first or second doses are also welcome to book an appointment or drop-in at these clinics.

For more information on registering and booking appointments with your children visit: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks/covid-19/vaccines-for-children-5-11

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:

https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks/covid-19



